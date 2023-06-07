U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin marked the beginning of Pride Month — the annual celebration of the LGBTQ community’s past, present and future — with a poignant reflection on the progress she has witnessed as the nation’s highest-profile and most successful out LGBTQ elected official.
Before she was a two-term United States senator who was featured on several shortlists as a prospective 2020 vice presidential candidate, the Wisconsin Democrat was uncertain of her prospects.
“When I came out in college, I couldn’t imagine someone like me running for office. And I absolutely couldn’t imagine all of the progress we would make since then,” recalled Baldwin, who posted a photo of herself from almost 40 years ago. “But seeing others in the LGBTQ community demonstrate acts of courage by coming out, being themselves, and being public about who they are and who they love — I came to realize that I could do both. That we could all do both.”
Inspired by pioneering Madison political figures such as former Dane County Board chair Dick Wagner, Baldwin entered politics, initially as a county supervisor and Madison City Council member. She would eventually win historic races for seats in the Wisconsin Assembly and the U.S. House of Representatives before her 2012 election as the first out lesbian ever to serve in the U.S. Senate.
“Today, at the start of Pride Month,” Baldwin wrote on June 1, “I want to recognize the generations of LGBTQ leaders who came before us, who fought for every right and every freedom we’ve won in these past years and decades. But I’ll be honest, our work is far from done and the threats to the LGBTQ community have only grown over the last few years. Across the country, there are over 1,000 LGBTQ elected officials, the most in history and more than double the number just four years ago. At the same time, we’ve seen a record amount of anti-LGBTQ actions across our country. More than 650 anti-LGBTQ bills last year alone. Record levels of heartbreaking attacks on transgender young people.”
Uniquely positioned to celebrate progress while recognizing threats, Baldwin made an appeal that speaks to the past, the present and the future: “It’s going to take all of us this #PrideMonth and every month to counter these right wing attacks so everyone — even a kid like me — grows up knowing they belong; and that kindness and inclusion, not hatred and division, are American values."
That is a call to action that Wisconsinites should embrace as we take pride in Tammy Baldwin and celebrate the accomplishments of everyone who inspired her — and everyone she has inspired.