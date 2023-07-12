Gov. Tony Evers garnered national headlines with his creative use of a veto pen that gave Wisconsin school districts the authority to collect an additional $325 per student annually for the next four centuries. With a few slashes of the pen, the Democratic governor extended additional revenue limit authority — which had been approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature — from the 2024-25 school year to 2425.
It was a dramatic move by a famously undramatic governor.
There’s every reason to applaud Evers for taking a bold stand on behalf of funding public education.
But when the applause dies down there’s still a lot of work to be done to provide the resources that public schools — especially in Milwaukee and other cities — need in the short and long terms.
On the plus side, the veto by Evers illustrates the governor’s commitment to "provide school districts with predictable long-term increases for the foreseeable future.”
That’s important. As Dan Rossmiller, the executive director of the Wisconsin Association of School Boards, explained last week to Wisconsin Public Radio: "We were looking for predictable, spendable, sustainable and matching or exceeding the rate of inflation.”
While it’s “hard to know what future costs of living will be,” Rossmiller pointed out that “this is predictable for budget purposes."
Unfortunately, Rossmiller noted, there are no guarantees that future legislatures and governors will maintain the commitment. In addition, inflation and related financial challenges will remain an issue for the state’s school districts.
"Right now this seems like this is a substantial amount,” he told WPR, “but when you look at what was given to private schools in the voucher program, $325 is kind of dwarfed.”
That’s the troublesome reality.
An even more troublesome reality was detailed by Wisconsin Public Education Network Executive Director Heather DuBois Bourenane and Wisconsin Alliance for Excellent Schools President Sandy Whisler.
Even with the Evers veto, Bourenane and Whisler explained, “This budget squanders the opportunities and responsibilities that came with an enormous surplus by deliberately maintaining a funding system that does real harm to kids while simultaneously delivering massive, permanent giveaways to private voucher schools and ‘independent’ charter schools. These schools are now guaranteed more direct aid than most public schools receive from the state, and more than many are even allowed to spend per pupil.”
That’s an atrocious circumstance for a state that has historically been a national leader when it comes to the 820,000 children who attend public schools that were deliberately underfunded by former Gov. Scott Walker and that continue to be underfunded by Walker’s Republican allies in the Legislature. When Evers compromises with the Republicans on voucher funding for private schools, he allows the damage done by Walker to continue, and even to be extended.
Bourenane and Whisler, in their review of the state’s 2023-25 budget, pointed to a number of concerns that need to be recognized and addressed.
“Despite misleading rhetoric, this budget doesn’t even provide enough in new spending authority to public schools to keep pace with inflation, and that spending authority isn’t matched by state aid for most districts,” they explained. “In failing to meaningfully meet current needs, it cements a system of winners and losers and widens the existing gaps across the state: a full 39 percent of public school districts will receive less state aid next year than they did this year. The bottom line is that kids will struggle and local taxpayers will pay more, while districts statewide continue to report crisis-level budget decisions that require more belt-tightening, cuts, and school closures. “
At the same time, added Bourenane and Whisler, the state’s commitment to fund special education programs remains dismally inadequate.
“Increasing our ‘worst in the nation’ special education reimbursement by a measly 1.8 percent to reach a still-shameful 33.3 percent mark fails to close the $1.25 billion annual special education funding gap, or reduce funding discrimination against public school students with disabilities," they wrote. "Private voucher schools will continue to receive a 90 percent special education reimbursement on top of increased voucher payments."
With his veto of the massive tax cuts for the rich that were proposed in the budget approved by legislative Republicans, Evers freed up more than enough money to address the most serious shortfalls in funding for public education. It is time, as the Wisconsin Public Education Network and the Wisconsin Alliance for Excellent Schools propose, “to direct critical aid to students with disabilities and students in poverty now.”
Bourenane and Whisler were on point when they said, “It’s long past time to hold the state accountable for its persistent refusal to meet its constitutional obligation to the students attending our public schools. If lawmakers refuse to do their jobs, it’s time to call on the courts to force them to do so.”