Wisconsin has a Public Service Commission that has as its primary responsibility the protection of consumers from over-the-top demands by utility monopolies.
But too frequently in recent years, the PSC has imagined that its job is to protect the monopolies.
That’s what happened last week when the PSC approved overall electric rate hikes of 8.8% for We Energies. The burden will fall hardest on working families rather than corporations.
According to an analysis by the Citizens Utility Board, which was shared with WTMJ-TV in Milwaukee, a typical homeowner will see an increase of roughly 11%, about $132 a year. Big businesses, on the other hand, will pay just 6% more.
So working families will see their rates almost double, while corporations that are, in many cases, enjoying record profits will take a dramatically smaller hit.
"It didn't pan out too well for residential customers, particularly for We Energies," explained Tom Content, executive director of the Citizens Utility Board. "One of the key bottom lines from the customer's point of view was that a double-digit increase would just be unfair and hard to swallow for residential customers in 2023. At the end of the day, that's what we're left with."
That’s not fair. But that’s how the PSC majority sees things, because, in case anyone has failed to notice, the PSC is no longer a public service commission. It’s a corporate service commission. And the corporations it services most enthusiastically are electrical and natural gas monopolies.
Commission Chair Rebecca Cameron Valcq would like to change that. She’s objected to some of the most grotesque profiteering by the monopolies. But the reality is that, as state Sen. Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee, said after the rate hike was approved: “The way things stand now, when it comes to energy prices in Wisconsin, it’s ‘heads WE wins, tails we all lose.’”
Larson is not just complaining. He is proposing an alternative.
“It’s easy to criticize a private utility for enriching shareholders on the backs of poor and middle-income families, and that criticism is certainly warranted," said the senator. "But it raises the question of why we allow a for-profit company to have an energy monopoly over one-third of our state’s population in the first place. Cooperative and municipally owned utilities provide far better bang for the buck across the country. If WE Energies can’t get their act together, perhaps Milwaukee and other municipalities should take their business elsewhere.”
Larson is right. There has to be an alternative to utility monopolies that exploit consumers — and to a PSC that fails to serve the public interest.