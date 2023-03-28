Madison has long been a jewel among U.S. cities.
It constantly makes the most livable lists, and its progressiveness, albeit with some blemishes, has long enhanced its national reputation.
But not unlike many of the nation's metropolitan areas, Madison is facing challenges in an ever-changing and complicated world. As it grows at a phenomenal pace, its traffic is worsening, development is changing many neighborhoods, crime is on the rise and the shortage of low- and middle-income housing has reached crisis levels. And it certainly doesn't help that our state Legislature feels no need to help support its major cities.
How best to meet those challenges is the question Madison voters will need to answer on Tuesday, April 4, when they decide who will be the mayor for the next four years.
Once again, the voters are blessed with two quality candidates. Both are longtime committed achievers who have a deep regard for their city, as evidenced by their years of dedicated public service.
Incumbent Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and her challenger Gloria Reyes have spent the past several weeks outlining their vision for Madison's future and how they'd go about fulfilling that vision.
We have interviewed both candidates at length, watched their debates and talked to their supporters and opponents to arrive at a recommendation. We believe Rhodes-Conway clearly deserves another four-year term in office.
That's not to say we aren't impressed with Reyes' candidacy. We have long admired her devoted service to Madison: as a police officer, a deputy mayor, a leader on the Madison School Board during the trying times of the past few years. We were proud to be among the first to endorse her for that School Board post back in 2018. She has also been a key figure in Madison's nonprofit world and a diligent fighter for equal rights and diversity.
But we feel she falls short in her vision for Madison's future. She has spent too much of the campaign dismissing out of hand Rhodes-Conway's policies and too little explaining what she'd do differently.
The incumbent, after all, has compiled a stellar record of accomplishment during the past four years. For sure, there have been hiccups, but she demonstrated strong leadership during unprecedented times that included the violent aftermath of the George Floyd murder and the alarming political divisiveness created by the coronavirus pandemic.
Among her more visible accomplishments has been the redesign of the city's transit system and its key element, bus rapid transit, aimed at reducing traffic gridlock in the city's future. The BRT has long been on the city's radar, and Rhodes-Conway, taking advantage of available federal funds, brought the idea to the cusp of reality. Reyes told us that if elected she would pause the plan, something we believe would be disastrous.
Determined to avoid the pitfalls of too many growing American cities where housing costs have become unaffordable except for the well-to-do, the incumbent has spent the past four years encouraging new housing, pointing out that a healthy vacancy rate helps keep rent affordable. Zoning initiatives backed by Rhodes-Conway and the City Council, while controversial, are aimed at creating opportunities for home ownership.
Rhodes-Conway has built a strong relationship with county government. She and County Executive Joe Parisi have teamed up on several projects — from the pandemic response to addressing the homeless problem. She has forged strong ties with the police chief and was instrumental in forming the city's first Community Alternative Response Emergency Services (CARES) that sends trained health responders to deal with mental health emergencies rather than forcing police officers to deal with the problem.
Reyes points out the city is facing budget shortfalls within the next five years, but because the Legislature has continually short-changed local aid and imposed severe levy limits on municipalities and schools, so does every other major city in Wisconsin, especially Milwaukee. To blame Rhodes-Conway for that is misdirected.
Rhodes-Conway, a self-described policy wonk, has displayed a keen vision for Madison's future. At this most crucial time in the city's history, we heartily endorse her for another term.