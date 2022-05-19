U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan told the House of Representatives last week, ”The leaked Supreme Court document shows a complete disregard by the court majority for the fundamental right to control one’s own body by having access to safe abortion care.”
Then the Democrat from town of Vermont put the abortion rights debate, which heated up after the leak of the draft decision, in perspective.
"In Wisconsin,” he explained, “the end of Roe vs. Wade would drag us back to ’49 — 1849 — when our state law banning abortion was enacted and is still on the books. In 1849 in Wisconsin, the first telegraph was received. There was a 6 1/2-cent tax on every vehicle drawn by a single horse, and railroad tracks were constructed going west for the first time outside of Milwaukee.”
Pocan is well aware of the polling that shows Wisconsinites are overwhelmingly in favor of safe and legal abortion.
“My constituents, like the vast majority of Americans, don’t want to go back,” said the congressman. “They want health care decisions to be made by laws that weren’t passed when slavery was legal. They want women to have full access to modern health care, and that means access to safe abortion care.”
Pocan pulled no punches, and rightly so. The people of Wisconsin trust women and their doctors to make the right choices.
Wisconsinites would never vote to eliminate access to abortion for the women of this state. Nor would they vote to criminalize the work of doctors, nurses and other health care professionals and counselors who perform abortion as a safe and legal health care procedure.
That’s why the extremists who want to take away a woman’s right to choose are so desperate to apply a law that was written 70 years before women were permitted to cast ballots.