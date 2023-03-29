Madison has a powerful City Council that plays a vital role in governing the city. Alders have demanding jobs, which require long hours and late nights. They’re often in the eye of the storm when challenging issues arise, and they're not overly well-compensated. As a result, there’s a lot of turnover on the council.
That turnover is healthy in one sense, as the council invariably benefits from infusions of new blood. But too much turnover in can be difficult, as new members have to get up to speed. With that in mind, advocates for a strong council have proposed a modest reform.
A city referendum on the April 4 ballot suggests that, instead of filling all 20 council seats in the spring election of every odd year, 10 members should be elected in odd years and 10 in even years. All would serve two-year terms.
Passage of this ballot question would limit alder turnover to 50% per year,” explains the League of Women Voters of Dane County.
Under the plan, the council would always have a good mix of experienced members and newcomers. We favor a “yes” vote.