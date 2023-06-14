Republican political strategists have a new target. They are going after the diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives that are making colleges and universities across the country more welcoming to faculty, staff and students from all backgrounds.
This cynical political project is being fomented by right-wing “think tanks” — such as the Manhattan Institute in New York and the Goldwater Institute in Arizona — and it has gone national.
Unfortunately, when Republicans come up with new ideas for sowing seeds of racial division at the national level, they take root in Wisconsin. So it is that Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, has, after weeks of pressuring the University of Wisconsin System to upend diversity, equity and inclusion programs, signaled that the Legislature will use the biennial budget process to try to force the System to defund the programs.
The speaker announced on Tuesday that he wants the Republican-controlled legislative Joint Finance Committee to cut $32 million from the UW System — roughly the amount, according to estimates, that goes to diversity, equity and inclusion projects on campuses statewide.
With Alice in Wonderland “through-the-looking-glass” logic, Vos dismisses programs that promote cooperation and respect as “clearly divisive” and says, “I hope we have the ability to eliminate that spending. The university should have already chosen to redirect it to something that is more productive and more broadly supported.”
Vos is wrong on both counts.
DEI programs are productive. They play a critical role in attracting and retaining top faculty and students to UW campuses, and they connect those campuses to the communities they serve. As Wisconsin State Senate Minority Leader Melissa Agard, D-Madison, explained on Tuesday, “Republican actions to cut funding from the UW System for their Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives (are) small-minded, wrongheaded, and counterproductive to our state’s efforts to recruit and retain our future workforce.”
DEI programs are also popular. When members of the UW Campus Climate Survey Task Force met in 2021 to review data collected from more than 13,400 student surveys, they found that, “Nearly four out of five students indicated that valuing diversity is very or extremely important to one’s future success” and that “Three out of four students said it is very or extremely important to them that UW–Madison has a strong commitment to diversity.”
So Vos is not responding to the will of UW students.
Nor is there any evidence that he is responding to UW faculty members or administrators.
Where is the speaker getting his marching orders from?
From outside of Wisconsin. According to the AP’s investigative report, a network of billionaire-funded conservative “think tanks” in Texas, Virginia, New York and Arizona have outlined “talking points” and formulated different pieces of “model legislation” as part of a scheme to make DEI programs a target of the culture-war agenda. In recent months, they have drawn legislators across the country into the project.
According to the wire service, “Republican lawmakers in at least a dozen states have proposed more than 30 bills this year targeting diversity, equity and inclusion efforts in higher education, an Associated Press analysis found using the bill-tracking software Plural. The measures have become the latest flashpoint in a cultural battle involving race, ethnicity and gender that has been amplified by prominent Republicans, including former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, potential rivals for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024.”
That’s the ugly reality of what’s happening here.
"When you see elected leaders demonizing educators and weaponizing education, it's a five-alarm fire for democracy. It’s important to understand that when (governors like DeSantis) attack DEI efforts, they completely mischaracterize them to create a straw-man demon that they now have to do away with,” Irene Mulvey, the president of The American Association of University Professors, recently told the science journal Nature.
Mulvey explains that, “They’re dog whistling that DEI initiatives are something sinister and subversive that people should be afraid of, and that’s not true at all.”
Vos is not attacking the UW System because of a genuine outcry against diversity, equity and inclusion. Like DeSantis, he is dog whistling for political purposes.
Wisconsin’s Assembly speaker is promoting a manufactured agenda, which is designed to make Americans think they are somehow threatened by programs that seek to welcome and encourage students of all backgrounds — and that are vital to the success of many of those students.
It’s a cynical gambit that has everything to do with 2024 presidential politics and absolutely nothing to do with education.
Politically, the strategy will fail. Wisconsinites will reject dog-whistle politics in 2024, just as they did in April, when they chose Judge Janet Protasiewicz over right-wing zealot Dan Kelly — who trumpeted DeSantis-style “anti-woke” talking points — in the high-profile contest for a place on the state Supreme Court.
So Vos is wasting his time, and that of the Legislature.
The problem is that, if Robin Vos succeeds in defunding programs that promote diversity, equity and inclusion, the speaker’s politically motivated scheming will do serious harm to UW-Madison, UW-Milwaukee and campuses across the state.