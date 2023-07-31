Wisconsin has had plenty of embarrassing congressional representatives over the years. But we are serious when we say that not even the most lamentable of this state’s previous representatives in the U.S. House can compare with Derrick Van Orden, the first-term representative from western Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District.
A notoriously thin-skinned and easily-agitated character with a record of making trouble for himself and others — like the time in 2021 when he was arrested after attempting to carry a fully loaded handgun through a security checkpoint at an Iowa airport — Van Orden has a weird penchant for picking on teenagers.
Two years ago, when he was running for Congress, he made headlines after harassing a teenage aide at the Prairie du Chien Memorial Library because he was upset by a display of books on LGBTQ topics. According to Kerrigan Trautsch, who at the time was a 17-year-old page at the Prairie du Chien Memorial Library, Van Orden went into a rage over a display of fiction and nonfiction books that was part of the library’s focus on Pride Month.
Infuriated because he thought a book about former Mike Pence’s pet rabbit was “skewing young people to think Republicans are not inclusive,” Van Orden became increasingly loud and aggressive, demanding to know who was responsible for the display because he wanted to “teach them a lesson.”
The encounter with the ranting and raving 51-year-old congressional candidate was “very uncomfortable (and) threatening,” said Trautsch, because, “He was full on shouting at this point and he kept aggressively shoving the books around.”
That was the big story about Van Orden in 2021. The big story about Van Orden in 2023 is even more unsettling.
But one element remains steady: He’s still picking on teenagers.
Van Orden reportedly began screaming obscenities at U.S. Senate pages who were in the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol late last Wednesday evening.
The Hill newspaper, which covers Capitol Hill, reminds us that, “The pages are a group of 16- and 17-year-olds who assist Senate operations, and when the Senate works late — as it did Wednesday night on National Defense Authorization Act amendments — pages generally rest nearby in the rotunda.
According to a transcript written by a page minutes after the incident, which was obtained by The Hill, Van Orden entered the rotunda around midnight and went off.
Here’s some of The Hill’s report:
“‘Wake the f--- up you little s----. … What the f--- are you all doing? Get the f--- out of here. You are defiling the space you [pieces of s---],’ Van Orden said, according to the account provided by the page.
“‘Who the f--- are you?’ Van Orden asked, to which one person said they were Senate pages. ‘I don’t give a f--- who you are, get out.’
“‘You jackasses, get out,’ he added.”
In addition to being ignorant about who works in the building where he serves, Van Orden was demonstrably out of control.
Leaders of both parties took notice.
“I understand that late last night, a member of the House majority thought it appropriate to curse at some of these young people — these teenagers — in the rotunda,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, on Thursday. “I was shocked when I heard about it, and I am further shocked at his refusal to apologize to these young people.”
Of the pages — generally top high school students who come from all 50 states and are sponsored by senators from both parties — Schumer said, “They’re here when we need them. And they have served this institution with grace.”
In a rare show of bipartisan agreement, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, embraced Schumer’s statement and said, “Everybody on this side of the aisle feels exactly the same way,” he said.
Unfortunately, instead of apologizing, Van Orden doubled down and claimed that he was preventing the rotunda from being desecrated by the pages. It’s worth noting that there is no evidence that the pages were doing any harm.
It’s also worth noting that, according to an Associated Press report, “Van Orden also appeared to embrace the presence of alcohol in his office the same evening he encountered the pages. Images were posted on social media showing bottles of liquor and beer cans on a desk in his office. Van Orden said on X, the platform previously known as Twitter, that the alcohol was from constituents.”
We won’t speculate on what the full story behind Van Orden’s office partying may be, although we do wonder whether the House Committee on Ethics might be prevailed upon to sort through the details.
What we can say is this: With his vulgarity-laced threatening of Senate pages, Derrick Van Orden has shamed himself and Wisconsin by picking on innocent teenagers.
Again.
As U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Town of Vermont, said after details of Van Orden’s late-night implosion came to light, “the smartest thing for anyone to do would be to admit you were a jerk, apologize, and move on.”
Van Orden’s failure to do so gives voters in western Wisconsin all the information they need for making their choice in 2024. While the bar for maturity and self-control is low in the current Congress, Derrick Van Orden has stumbled beneath it.
Whether Van Orden is defeated in a Republican primary, or in next November’s general election, voters have good reason to conclude that a middle-aged man who keeps picking on teenagers has no place in the U.S. House of Representatives.