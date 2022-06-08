Nurses at the University of Wisconsin’s hospitals and clinics are, in every sense, lifesavers. Wisconsinites have always known this to be the case, but they have been reminded of the remarkable role that these nurses play in our communities during the coronavirus pandemic that continues to haunt Wisconsin and the nation.
Like nurses across the country, UW nurses had to step up and make immense sacrifices to provide first-rate care to those who got sick and to help prevent the spread of the virus in all of its many variations.
The demands were overwhelming, and the work was exhausting.
Like health care professionals and other frontline workers across the country, UW nurses got a better understanding during the course of the pandemic of the challenges they face, and of the need for improvements in their working conditions. In particular, they’ve been concerned about understaffing and high turnover rates. These are common complaints, and they have led to a common response.
The nurses have indicated that they want representation in the workplace and in collective bargaining from the Service Employees International Union, a labor organization that, through its Nurses Alliance, advocates for more than 80,000 nurses in 21 states.
SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin has been working with nurses since 2019 to organize such a union, and those efforts have received a significant boost since the pandemic hit. Yet, as Jessie Opoien reported last week in The Capital Times, “UW Health administrators agree the health care system has been pushed to the brink and acknowledge the toll it’s taking on nurses — but they argue the 2011 state law known as Act 10 prevents unionization from being the answer.”
That interpretation of the anti-union law implemented at the direction of defeated former Gov. Scott Walker has sparked controversy, and in March of this year Gov. Tony Evers asked Attorney General Josh Kaul for a legal opinion that would sort things out.
After months of review, Kaul determined that the UW Hospitals and Clinics Authority may voluntarily recognize a union formed by UW Health nurses and engage in collective bargaining. Kaul’s legal opinion affirmed an earlier interpretation of the law by the nonpartisan Wisconsin Legislative Council, which concluded that the authority could voluntarily recognize a nurses union and engage in discussions with it on issues such as wages, hours and working conditions.
Kaul’s opinion does not say that UW Health is required to recognize the union, merely that it may do so. While spokespeople for the authority will only say they are reviewing the legal opinion, the nurses who have been organizing the union have called for immediate recognition “in order to solve the spiraling crisis in our facilities, which includes dangerous understaffing and turnover that puts patient care at risk."
To our view, it is only a matter of time until the nurses gain the representation that they have been seeking. As such, it makes sense for UW Health Board members and the administration to dial down tensions, embrace a spirit of cooperation and recognize the union.