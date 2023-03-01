The Republicans who tenuously control the U.S. House of Representatives seem to think the United States is out of money. Some of them are saying this country is going to have to gut Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. And most of them say that the federal government does not have sufficient funding to provide for child tax credits that lift working families out of poverty, for nutrition programs that fight hunger and for public health initiatives that provide preventative care to vulnerable Americans.
They’re wrong. The United States is one of the richest countries in the history of the world, a nation blessed with abundant human and natural resources. Even though the wealthiest Americans do not shoulder their fair share of the tax burden, and even though multinational corporations have mastered the art of tax avoidance, the federal government is infused with trillions of dollars each year.
The United States is not short on cash. It’s short on sensible budget priorities.
Too many members of Congress refuse to acknowledge this fiscal reality — including, unfortunately, all the Republican members of the state’s House delegation.
But U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wisconsin, gets it.
Pocan’s a small business owner who has put people to work, navigated supply chain challenges and managed budgets in good times and bad.
He understands that the key to making things work is to invest money where it is needed. Last week, with U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee, D-California, he proposed the People Over Pentagon Act. The legislation seeks to cut $100 billion from the defense budget and reallocate the funds to meet the most urgent human needs of the American people.
“By cutting $100 billion from the defense budget, this bill prioritizes urgent needs like health care, education and infrastructure over padding the pockets of defense contractors,” says Pocan, who with Lee co-chairs the House Defense Spending Reduction Caucus. “More defense spending does not guarantee safety, but it does guarantee that the military-industrial complex will continue to get richer. We can no longer afford to put these corporate interests over the needs of the American people. It's time to invest in our communities and make meaningful change that reflects our nation’s priorities."
Pocan’s right, and a growing number of House members know it. This year’s version of the proposal, which Pocan and Lee have been advancing for several years, has attracted the highest number of co-sponsors yet.
It’s also earning support from groups that focus on budget priorities, including the watchdogs at Public Citizen.
"The United States is rushing toward a trillion-dollar Pentagon budget that enriches military contractors but entrenches massive fraud and waste, leaves the nation less secure and pulls money away from priority human needs,” said Public Citizen president Robert Weissman. “For a just and secure society, it’s time to reverse course, cut Pentagon spending and reallocate the savings to expanding health care, taking care of kids, addressing the climate crisis and more. Thank you, peace and justice champions Reps. Barbara Lee and Mark Pocan, for introducing The People Over Pentagon Act to curb wasteful and dangerous Pentagon spending so that we can meet the genuine needs of the nation."
We thank them as well, and encourage the entire Wisconsin congressional delegation to sign on for fiscal common sense.