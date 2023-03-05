Congratulations are in order for United Way of Dane County, which earlier this week observed its 100th birthday with a big celebration at Monona Terrace and announced that once again in 2022 it reached its annual fundraising goal.
Nearly 900 people turned out for the centennial celebration Wednesday night, testament to the community support that United Way has built through the years.
The 2022 goal to raise $18 million was accomplished with donations from more than 20,000 individuals and 500 businesses, announced campaign chair Jeff Keebler, the president and CEO of Madison Gas & Electric. The funds will be used to support more than 550 nonprofits, including 112 organizations and 52 programs aimed at addressing the greatest community needs in the year ahead.
But that was just the start of the good news that accompanied the event. United Way of Dane County President Renee Moe announced that the charitable umbrella organization had raised another $24.6 million in a separate campaign aimed at jump-starting its next 100 years. The centennial drive was spearheaded by two $2.5 million matching "corporate challenge" gifts by American Family Insurance. Londa Dewey, CEO of the QTI Group, chaired the centennial campaign and announced it a complete success.
Started as a fledgling "Red Feather" organization back in 1923, United Way has grown into a key player in helping the Dane County area meet its many needs in everything from housing to poverty, education to homelessness.
We join the community in expressing our gratitude for 100 years of exemplary service.