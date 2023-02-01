Every American with an ounce of humanity was horrified last week by the video of Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols so brutally that the 29-year-old Black man — who had been pulled over for a traffic stop — would eventually die. The scenes were so gruesome that people struggled to find words to express their frustration, their anger, their rage. As state Rep. Francesca Hong, a Madison Democrat who is one of the wisest and most thoughtfully outspoken members of the Wisconsin Legislature, said, “Putting out statement after statement in response to injustice after injustice feels empty.”
Hong is right.
It is time to go beyond statements. It is time to take meaningful action to address police brutality.
Unfortunately, too many people in positions of power are inclined to find excuses for more hearings, more studies and more delays in addressing a crisis that was self-evident long before Tyre Nichols died.
U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Dick Durbin, an Illinois Democrat, responded to the video of the killing by telling ABC’s “This Week”: “We need a national conversation about policing in a responsible, constitutional and humane way. These men and women with badges put them on each day and risk their lives for us. I know that, but we also see from these videos horrible conduct by these same officers in unacceptable situations.”
We generally have a high regard for Durbin. But we don’t think that proposals for “more conversations” bring a proper sense of urgency to the debate.
The United States has been having a national conversation on these issues for decades, going back a half century to the days of the National Advisory Commission on Violence and Civil Disorders, better known as the Kerner Commission. Among the problems that needed to be addressed, the commission noted more than five decades ago, was the reality that when police violence was identified, "no real sanctions are imposed on offending officers."
In 1988, this newspaper endorsed the Rev. Jesse Jackson for the Democratic presidential nomination because he was running a campaign that raised the vital issues of that moment in history — including the need for criminal justice reforms that would address police brutality. “We must,” Jackson said at the time, “try new approaches which are neither weak nor vindictive, but based on justice and fairness for all."
As the decades have passed, Americans have identified the approaches that will work. Lots of them.
Where to begin? Let us propose immediate enactment of a fresh version of the Ending Qualified Immunity Act, which Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Massachusetts, has introduced in successive congresses. Pressley has been advocating since she came to Congress for legislation that would “eliminate the unjust and court-invented doctrine of qualified immunity and restore Americans’ ability to obtain relief when state and local officials, including police officers, violate their legal and constitutionally secured rights.”
Says Pressley: “We must fully end the doctrine of qualified immunity, which for too long has shielded law enforcement from accountability and denied recourse for the countless families robbed of their loved ones. There can be no justice without healing and accountability, and there can be no true accountability with qualified immunity. We must act with urgency. We must be bold and unapologetic in our pursuit of policy that increases police accountability and addresses the crisis of police brutality plaguing Black and brown communities.”
We do not support efforts, at the federal and state levels, to end qualified immunity as the only necessary step that needs to be taken. We wanted the last Congress to send the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act to President Biden’s desk. Unfortunately, the Senate failed to follow the House in supporting that legislation. We would like to see a renewed push for this sweeping legislation in the current Congress, even as we recognize the challenges posed by the Republican takeover of the House.
But we hold out hope for moves to end qualified immunity because, even in this era of deep divisions on issues of policing, this proposal has attracted support from Democrats and Republicans, liberals and conservatives. Notably, when Pressley first introduced her bill, the co-sponsor was then-Rep. Justin Amash, who was elected as a Republican but finished his term as a Libertarian.
The Cato Institute, a national libertarian-leaning think tank with which this newspaper often differs, has joined with the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Amnesty International USA, Human Rights Watch and the American Civil Liberties Union in backing moves to end qualified immunity.
We highlight the Cato Institute’s position because it points the way to where coalitions can and should be built to make the change that is necessary.
In its rejection of qualified immunity, the institute says: “The doctrine was invented by the Supreme Court in the 1960s, with no basis statutory text, legislative intent, or sound public policy. While established civil rights laws direct that any government official who violates someone’s constitutional rights 'shall be liable' to the person they injured, the Supreme Court’s muddling of the law with qualified immunity has allowed police officers to avoid responsibility. Law enforcement officials are now routinely excused from bad behavior — even actions that cause harm or death to innocent victims, and even when they knowingly violate a person’s rights.”
As Cato reminds us, “Either the Supreme Court or Congress could end qualified immunity, and it would be a major victory for accountability.”
We prefer to refer to it as “a first victory.” Ending qualified immunity is the first step that can and should be taken by elected officials who are ready to move beyond empty statements and conversations and begin acting on the simple premise that equal justice under law cannot be attained unless ALL lawbreakers and wrongdoers are held to account.