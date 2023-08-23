Wisconsin is the ultimate battleground state.
Of the past six presidential elections in the state, four were decided by fewer than 25,000 votes.
Donald Trump won Wisconsin over Hillary Clinton in 2016 with a margin of just 0.77% of the vote. He then lost the state to Joe Biden by 0.63% of the vote in 2020.
So you would think, as the defeated former president makes a third bid for the Republican nomination and the White House, that Trump would seize every opportunity to impress the voters of Wisconsin.
Not so.
The first debate of the 2024 presidential campaign will be held before a crowd of roughly 7,000 at Milwaukee's Fiserve Forum on Wednesday evening. Yet while the other candidates in an increasingly crowded GOP field have been scrambling to get on the debate stage, Trump announced over the weekend on his Truth Social platform: “The public knows who I am & what a successful Presidency I had, with Energy Independence, Strong Borders & Military, Biggest EVER Tax & Regulation Cuts, No Inflation, Strongest Economy in History, & much more. I WILL THEREFORE NOT BE DOING THE DEBATES!”
Instead of appearing in Wisconsin, Trump has gone to his safe place: a studio where he plans to participate in a a pre-taped interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.
Trump's refusal to debate makes a certain amount of political sense in the narrow context of the Republican race. He's way ahead in the polls. The latest CBS News/YouGov poll, which came out this week, has the former president at 62%. His closest competitor, hapless Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, is at 16%.
The remainder of the field is made up of candidates who can't even get into double digits. An appearance on the debate stage by Trump would share the spotlight with candidates such as North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, whom most Wisconsin Republicans — like most Americans — know nothing about.
A Trump appearance would also give an opportunity for former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a former prosecutor, to tear into the frontrunner. Christie is the only contender who is seriously challenging Trump on the the former president's vulnerabilities — including the fact Trump currently faces 91 criminal indictments. Christie's reaction to Trump's decision to skip the Milwaukee debate was typically blunt and on point.
“Surprise, surprise. … The guy who is out on bail from four jurisdictions and can’t defend his reprehensible conduct, is running scared and hiding from the debate stage,” declared the former governor, who labeled Trump a "certified loser, verified coward.”
Christie has been spoiling for a fight with Trump, and it would be a good one.
Referring to Trump's mounting legal troubles, Christie said there are two questions Republicans must ask:
"Is someone on bail from four jurisdictions our best chance at beating Biden?" and, "How long are we going to pretend Trump’s conduct is acceptable?"
It's understandable that those are not questions Trump is excited to address. As a presumptive frontrunner in the polls, with a loyal and unquestioning base, he thinks he is free to avoid them.
But with that avoidance Trump is rejecting an opportunity to address the voters of Wisconsin, whom he will desperately need if he is going to have any chance of winning the presidency in the fall of 2024. He is also skipping a forum that lays the ground for the 2024 Republican National Convention, which will be held in Milwaukee.
The choice of Milwaukee as the site for the convention was part of an elaborate strategy to give the party's nominee a boost in the anticipated fall race with Biden. Instead, Trump is undermining the party's message — and his own.
Democrats are having a field day with Trump's dismissal of Wisconsin.
“Of course Donald Trump wants to avoid appearing in Wisconsin because he knows Wisconsin is a state that illustrates his failed leadership," said Biden campaign spokesperson Kevin Munoz after the news of Trump's debate decision was announced. "Just this week, Foxconn announced another move out of the state. Wisconsinites soundly rejected his ongoing efforts to ban abortion in the state’s Supreme Court election earlier this year. He cannot hide from the fact that Wisconsinites rejected him in 2020, and will reject the MAGA agenda again in 2024.”
When the Trump campaign sent out an appeal for volunteers to rally for their candidate outside the debate hall, U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Town of Vermont, summed things up by telling the Trumpsters: "Trump is not only chicken, but then wants to send others to do his dirty work. This is your 'leader?'"
And Democratic Party of Wisconsin chair Ben Wikler announced that he'd be holding a pre-debate press conference with Democratic National Committee chair Jaime Harrison and Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway to highlight the generally dismal nature of the Republican field — along with Trump's avoidance behaviors.
The Democrats have plenty to celebrate. Even as Trump tightens his grip on the Republican Party and its 2024 nomination, his decision to skip the debate in Milwaukee simply confirms the fact that he's not serious about competing for the votes of Wisconsinites.