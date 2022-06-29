Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has a reputation for being a mild-mannered administrator. But there was nothing genteel about the governor’s response to the decision by the U.S. Supreme Court’s right-wing judicial activist majority to undermine abortion rights.
“I have seven granddaughters who are girls or young women,” Evers told delegates to the Democratic Party of Wisconsin Convention over the weekend. “Yesterday they were made second-class citizens. That’s bullshit!”
We agree. But we also know that salty language will not be enough to upend the efforts of those who would deny Wisconsinites the right to make decisions about their own bodies. The state’s 1849 ban on abortion, a dead law that the Dr. Frankenstein’s in Wisconsin’s Legislature are desperate to reanimate, has to be confronted with an absolute commitment to protect women and their doctors from malicious prosecution by politicized prosecutors.
Evers knows this, and he has spelled out the precise actions he will take to push back against what has to be understood as a serious assault on reproductive rights.
Noting that the 1849 law suggests that anyone who provides an abortion is subject to a felony, with potential jail time of one to six years, Evers announced Saturday, “I will provide clemency to any physician that is charged under that law."
Under the Wisconsin Constitution, the governor has broad executive authority when it comes to granting clemency. Evers can grant reprieves, commutations and pardons, and he is sending a clear signal that he will do just that.
Unfortunately, this intervention by the governor will not restore abortion rights in Wisconsin. To take that necessary and proper step, Wisconsinites will need to elect a pro-choice Legislature to work with the governor on codifying the protections that were in place for almost 50 years, following the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.
We hope voters will, this November, give Evers a Legislature he can work with to advance this project. But we know the task is a difficult one, since the cynical politicians who currently control the Assembly and Senate Republican caucuses — and through their majorities the legislative process — have gerrymandered district lines to thwart the will of the people.
So in the immediate moment, and perhaps for some time, Evers will need to use the full power of his office to defend women and their doctors. That will include the aggressive use of his veto pen to fend off any attempts by legislative Republicans to enact additional barriers to abortions. In addition, he must block bills that might undermine access to contraception or initiate further assaults on the privacy rights, essential freedoms and health of Wisconsinites.
Evers has made it clear that he is prepared to do just that. Over the weekend, at the Democratic Convention, the governor explained, “I don’t think that a law that was written before the Civil War, or before women secured the right to vote, should be used to dictate these intimate decisions on reproductive health. I’ve been proud to veto bill after bill that would take us backward on reproductive health. And you have my promise that I will do anything in my power to protect abortion access in Wisconsin, and we will always fight for reproductive freedom.”
Evers has also urged district attorneys in the state’s 72 counties to follow the lead of Attorney General Josh Kaul, who has signaled that he will refuse to prosecute anyone under the 1849 law. And the governor has said that he will not appoint district attorneys who intend to prosecute women or their doctors.
These are all tangible steps in the right direction, and we commend the governor for his willingness to take them. We hope that Evers and his staff will be bold and creative in developing additional strategies to protect and extend reproductive rights.
But there is only so much that a governor in Evers’ position can do. In November, the voters must have their governor’s back.
Wisconsin is an overwhelmingly pro-choice state. Polls show that few states are more clearly pro-choice than Wisconsin. The most recent Marquette University Law School Poll, released last Wednesday, found that 58% of the state’s voters believe abortion should be legal in all or most circumstances.
Only 11% supported an across-the-board ban on abortion rights similar to the one outlined in the 1849 law.
Those numbers are consistent with past Marquette polls and other surveys of Wisconsinites. Tony Evers is echoing the sentiments of his constituents when he points out the folly of allowing an antiquated law to dictate what women can do with their own bodies.
But polling data is not definitional. Election results establish the template for governing.
This November, the vast majority of Wisconsinites, the people who understand that women have a right to choose and that this right must be respected, have a duty to themselves and to this state’s future to cast thoughtful votes in statewide and legislative races for pro-choice candidates.
The Supreme Court’s right-wing majority did not ban abortion. It handed the issue back to the states. Thankfully, Wisconsin has a governor who has recognized what is at stake and has come out fighting for abortion rights.
It’s vital that Tony Evers remains in the fight, and that he has a pro-choice Legislature, and a pro-choice movement, at his side.