Former Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson flew to Mar-a-Lago to talk “Wisconsin politics” with former President Donald Trump last week, amid a flurry of speculation that Thompson might run again for governor in 2022.
Thompson knows a lot about politics after a career that began with his election to the state Legislature in 1966. But sometimes the 80-year-old Republican makes mistakes, and this was one of them.
If Thompson were to run for governor again, he would undoubtedly garner considerable support in a state that he served for four terms as governor and where he recently finished a highly successful run as president of the University of Wisconsin System. A bid for the governorship based on his record would, undoubtedly, be treated seriously by old-school Republicans, independents and even a few Democrats.
But if Thompson runs as Trump’s man in the Badger State, he will carry the weight of the former president’s shameful scheming to overturn 2020 election results in Wisconsin and nationally.
The difference between Trump and Thompson is stark.
Trump is a pathetic wreck of a man who has no faith in himself or in the electorate. He has never made any effort to build broad coalitions and instead seeks to sneak through with divide-and-conquer strategies that continue to harm his party and his country. When his racist and xenophobic appeals fail, Trump does not accept that he is wrong. In his desperation he turns to lies, cheating and appeals to violent insurrection.
Thompson, on the other hand, has historically had faith in his ability to rally voters across lines of partisanship and ideology. His big wins in four statewide races for governor confirmed his skills as a candidate, just as his tenures in the governor’s office, as one of the few competent members of former President George W. Bush’s Cabinet, and at the UW confirmed his administrative competence. Only when he tried to fit himself into the narrow mold of the national Republican Party — as a 2008 presidential candidate and a 2012 U.S. Senate candidate — did Thompson fail to gain traction.
If Thompson wants to run again for governor in 2022, he should do so as Tommy Thompson, not as an apologist for Donald Trump.