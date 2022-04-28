U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene faces the prospect of being bounced from the 2022 Georgia ballot because of her enthusiastic support for the agenda of the insurrectionists who attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Despite her deliberately dishonest testimony during a court hearing in Atlanta last week, it is beyond debate that the incendiary representative violated the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution when she supported an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
That was the demand of the insurrectionists who stormed the Capitol at the behest of the loser of the election, Donald Trump.
Greene embraced it when she voted to reject electoral votes from states where election officials, the courts and duly certified electors had recognized Joe Biden’s defeat of Trump.
In so doing, Greene used her position to give aid and comfort to the insurrectionists in the immediate aftermath of a violent assault on the Capitol — during which five people died and at least 138 police officers were injured — and she has continued to do so with her Big-Lie ranting about how the election was “stolen” and Biden’s win should not have been certified.
To be sure, Greene has a First Amendment right to mouth what Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, refers to as “loony lies and conspiracy theories.” But as a member of Congress, who has sworn an oath to “defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic,” she also has a responsibility to reject attacks on the legitimacy of elections that have been counted, recounted and certified by local, state and national officials.
It is Greene’s refusal to accept that responsibility that places her in violation of Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which states, “No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress … who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”
Greene wasn’t alone — 139 House Republicans supported overturning the election results, including Wisconsin Reps. Tom Tiffany and Scott Fitzgerald.
Tiffany and Fitzgerald haven’t gotten as much attention as Greene. But that does not change the fact that the two Wisconsinites gave aid and comfort to the insurrectionists in hours following the deadly attack on the Capitol.
Like Greene, Tiffany and Fitzgerald have peddled conspiratorial fantasies to justify their votes. Tiffany went so far as to smear the records of Wisconsin election officials, claiming that they were guilty of “allowing hundreds of thousands of illegal votes to be cast and counted.” That lie was as ugly as any told by Tiffany’s colleague from Georgia. Fitzgerald was just as dishonest, claiming that his vote was rooted in suspicions about election fraud — despite the fact that there was no credible evidence to support those claims.
The facts are clear, as should be the conclusion of everyone who believes in constitutional accountability.
Just as Marjorie Taylor Greene’s name has no place on a Georgia ballot, so the names of Tom Tiffany and Scott Fitzgerald should be stricken from this year’s Wisconsin ballot.