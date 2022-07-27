Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson knew from the start that his Democratic bid for the U.S. Senate seat held by Republican incumbent Ron Johnson would be an uphill run.
An outsider from a county that voted for Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020, Nelson didn’t come from a major Democratic voting base in the state like other top contenders in the party’s primary. He didn’t have personal wealth to fund a campaign, and he lacked the national connections that might have kept him competitive in the fight for the Democratic nomination.
What Nelson had was a set of progressive principles and a remarkable work ethic. That allowed him to remain in the upper tier of the primary competition with Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski and Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry. Nelson had a place at the podium in forums and debates, and he used it to talk up his support for Medicare for All health care reform, a Green New Deal and bold policies to help workers and farmers take on corporate power.
That won him enthusiastic support from a core of supporters — including former Gov. Tony Earl, state Sens. Kelda Roys, D-Madison, and Bob Wirch, D-Kenosha, state chapters of the Sunrise Movement and Our Revolution, local labor organizations and the western region of the progressive United Electrical, Radio & Machine Workers of America union. But Nelson never got the fundraising traction that the wealthier and better-connected candidates enjoyed.
So on Monday Nelson made the hard choice to suspend his run with barely two weeks to go before the Aug. 9 primary. “We ran out of money,” he acknowledged. But Nelson did not wallow in self-pity. In the tradition of Wisconsin progressivism, he threw his support to the Democrat he identified as “the one candidate who is not trying to buy this election.”
“You got the campaign this far,” he told supporters, “let's get (Barnes) across the finish line and beat Ron Johnson.”
Voters don’t always follow the counsel of candidates who seek to throw their support to someone else. But Nelson built an extremely loyal base of backers with his unapologetically progressive and intensely issue-oriented campaign. Many of his supporters wrestled with the choice between Nelson and Barnes, both of whom had strong records as progressives and strong ties to unions.
By getting out and endorsing Barnes, Nelson undoubtedly helped his former rival. Instead of simply walking away from the race, the county executive remained engaged with the fight to defeat Johnson and advance the cause of economic, social and racial justice. That’s what true Wisconsin progressives do. They put frustration and bitterness aside and fight on.
No matter who Democrats choose to back on Aug. 9, Wisconsinites should respect Nelson’s example as a committed progressive who has put his ego aside in order to advance the principles he has long embraced.