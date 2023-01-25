Dane County has an archaic and overcrowded jail that Sheriff Kalvin Barrett accurately describes as “inhumane,” “unsafe” and “unconstitutional.” The sheriff says the jail is such a mess that the county will eventually face a lawsuit for maintaining a dangerous facility.
Barrett ran for election last fall on a promise to build a new jail as a part of a broad effort to adopt fresh approaches to criminal justice that place more of an emphasis on providing inmates with mental health assistance and drug and alcohol rehabilitation, as well as education and training to reenter the community and the workforce. Against a serious Republican challenger who disagreed with the incumbent Democrat on many issues, Barrett won with more than 76% of the vote.
That’s a mandate that ought to be taken seriously. This doesn’t mean that members of the Dane County Board should do everything Barrett suggests with regard to the jail, but it does mean that they can respect where he’s coming from when he talks about the need for a new and significantly improved facility.
At the same time, Barrett can respect the fact that the 37 supervisors who serve on the board are the elected representatives of the people of Dane County and, as such, bring their own mandates to the jail debate.
This mutual respect is essential after a bitter week in which the sheriff and several board members clashed over how to put the final pieces of funding together for the new jail.
The county has already authorized $166 million for the construction of a six-story jail with roughly 833 beds. Unfortunately, inflation and workforce issues have bumped the price tag up by roughly $13.5 million. And the cost is likely to keep growing as estimates continue to be adjusted upward.
Barrett has encouraged the board to authorize the additional spending so contractors can get to work on the new jail. The board has been balking at putting more money into a project that seems to get costlier with each passing month — and, in some cases, is more ambitious than they would prefer.
In hopes of getting the needed $13.5 million expenditure authorized by the voters, Barrett and Dane County Executive Joe Parisi proposed putting a spending referendum on the April 4 spring election ballot. The board rejected the idea by a 21-14 vote last week after an acrimonious debate that saw nasty charges and counter-charges exchanged.
This is an unresolved mess, and the clock is ticking. It’s time to reach a compromise and get this project done.
The $166 million that has been allocated already would pay for a new facility that meets most of the sheriff’s demands. We’d like to see the board authorize some additional money — and board Chair Patrick Miles seems to be open to organizing a vote on this approach. But if a board majority can’t be rallied to authorize the extra cash, then the plans for the new facility should be redrawn so that it can be finished for $166 million or thereabouts.
We’re not naïve about architecture or public policy. We know that proposing a compromise is easier said than done. We understand that a redesign that seeks to cut costs, especially one that is done rapidly, can be problematic. But we also know that letting the jail debate drag on for another season, or another year, will only add more costs.
At some point, a decision has to be made to get construction on the new jail started, even if the proposed facility is not ideal in every sense.
What should the parameters be for a cost-effective redesign? That’s not hard. The emphasis should, of course, be placed on the twin goals of maintaining public safety and creating a facility that can provide inmates with the mental health support, drug and alcohol rehabilitation and training they need to break destructive patterns and start new lives. That’s good for the inmates, and good for Dane County voters and taxpayers who well understand that the answer to concerns about crime is not an ever-increasing investment in mass incarceration.
As part of the focus on keeping costs down, and on rehabilitation, reasonable strategies should be identified for avoiding incarceration. Barrett and board members — some of whom have clashed with the sheriff — should do their best to put aside differences and focus on identifying those alternatives and integrating them into a broader plan for reforming and improving criminal justice in Dane County. This is consistent, we believe, with Barrett’s push for an approach that “reflects our community values.”
Dane County is going to have a jail. The question is whether it will be a modern and well-designed facility that is safe and humane, that meets constitutional muster and that seeks to help inmates get their lives back on track. We believe that Sheriff Barrett and members of the County Board generally agree that a new jail can and should achieve these basic standards. Clearly, they have some differences as regards precise issues regarding the approach and the cost.
It is time to settle those differences, as quickly and amiably as possible — even if compromises are required — and to move forward.