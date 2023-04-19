The U.S. Supreme Court will always include conservatives and liberals. There will always be justices who are the favorites of Republicans and justices who are the favorites of Democrats. People of all ideologies and partisanships recognize this reality and — while they may complain bitterly about the decisions made by particular justices — they accept that it is wrong to try and remove a jurist because of differences of opinion.
But Justice Clarence Thomas is not in trouble because of his extreme right-wing opinions. He is trouble because of ethical lapses so severe that they have inspired calls for his resignation and, if he does not leave the court voluntarily, for his impeachment.
A series of recent reports from ProPublica have revealed that Thomas for years enjoyed luxury vacations that have been paid for by billionaire Republican donor Harlan Crow. Yet, as ProPublica pointed out in its initial report:
“For more than two decades, Thomas has accepted luxury trips virtually every year from the Dallas businessman without disclosing them, documents and interviews show. A public servant who has a salary of $285,000, he has vacationed on Crow’s superyacht around the globe. He flies on Crow’s Bombardier Global 5000 jet. He has gone with Crow to the Bohemian Grove, the exclusive California all-male retreat, and to Crow’s sprawling ranch in East Texas. And Thomas typically spends about a week every summer at Crow’s private resort in the Adirondacks.
“The extent and frequency of Crow’s apparent gifts to Thomas have no known precedent in the modern history of the U.S. Supreme Court.
“These trips appeared nowhere on Thomas’ financial disclosures. His failure to report the flights appears to violate a law passed after Watergate that requires justices, judges, members of Congress and federal officials to disclose most gifts, two ethics law experts said. He also should have disclosed his trips on the yacht, these experts said.”
Additional reporting by ProPublica revealed that Thomas also failed to reveal details of a 2014 real estate deal in which Crow paid the justice more than $100,000.
As a wealthy individual who is deeply involved with political issues, Crow is, unquestionably, someone who has an interest in how the court rules on a host of economic, social and political issues. While Supreme Court justices have in the past developed friendships with political and ideological allies, ProPublica is right when it notes that there is “no known precedent in the modern history of the U.S. Supreme Court.”
If the Thomas scandal is not addressed, however, this sort of financial dealing could become a precedent for the court in the future.
That can’t be allowed to happen, and members of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation have a duty to hold Thomas to account.
Democratic senators are calling for the Supreme Court to investigate Thomas for failing to disclose his trips and his financial dealings with the real estate mogul. Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats have announced that they will hold a hearing on Supreme Court ethics. That hearing can and should lead to Senate action that would spark inquiries by the Department of Justice and the Supreme Court.
Rhode Island Democrat Sheldon Whitehouse has offered an outline for what the Senate can and should demand.
Whitehouse has called on the Judicial Conference to refer Thomas’s case to the U.S. Attorney General for potential violations of the Ethics in Government Act under 5 U.S.C. 13106. The senator has also called for John Roberts, the Supreme Court’s chief justice, to launch an ethics inquiry into Thomas’ financial relationship with Crow and what the senator’s office describes as the justice’s “apparent brazen disregard for disclosure laws.”
The Senate, which approves the nominations of Supreme Court justices, has an obvious oversight responsibility with regards to the scandal. While we have little confidence in Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, when it comes to oversight of his ideological allies, we hope that Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin, R-Madison, will play an active role in supporting and advancing efforts to hold Thomas to account.
If Thomas refuses to recognize the seriousness of the issues that have arisen with regard to his continued tenure on the bench, and if other agencies do not step up, then the House has a responsibility to act.
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York, has called for an “investigation in the form of impeachment.” That is an appropriate response.
We are not naïve about the extent to which rank partisanship gets in the way of accountability for wrongdoers in Washington. The House is currently controlled by Republicans who tend to agree with Thomas on the issues and who, we expect, will be disinclined to investigate him — let alone take necessary action with regard to the latest revelations. But Ocasio-Cortez is right to point out that even if Republicans refuse to do the right thing Democrats should take their constitutional responsibilities seriously.
“We have a system of checks and balances,” the representative warns. “That includes checking egregious judicial overreach and abuse of power. Without a check, democratically elected lawmaking will be increasingly disposed of and replaced by a partisan judiciary.”
This is one of the many reasons why several of Ocasio-Cortez’s colleagues — including U.S. Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minnesota, and Jamaal Bowman, D-New York — have recognized the potential necessity of an impeachment resolution.
A well-framed impeachment resolution can bring pressure on members of the Senate, the Department of Justice and the high court to address issues that might otherwise be neglected. It could also focus attention on the need for the Supreme Court to develop dramatically stricter ethics standards.
If Ocasio-Cortez or one of her colleagues moves an impeachment resolution, we hope that U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Town of Vermont, and other members Wisconsin’s House delegation, will co-sponsor it and make the case that no one — not even a Supreme Court justice — is above the law or beyond accountability.