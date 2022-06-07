Tim Michels is a millionaire who has bought his way into the 2022 gubernatorial race, and now, with an endorsement from former President Donald Trump, he’s considered to be among the frontrunners in the contest for the Republican nomination to take on Gov. Tony Evers.
Very little about Michels or his candidacy appeals to us.
But we think he has earned a place on the August primary ballot and, if he is nominated, on the November ballot.
The question of whether Michels’ name will appear on the primary ballot was opened up Sunday when the Democratic Party of Wisconsin filed a challenge to the Republican candidate’s nominating petitions. The challenge does not suggest that Michels lacks a sufficient number of signatures. State law requires 2,000 signatures to obtain a ballot spot, and the Michels campaign submitted 3,861 on nomination papers filed before the June 1 deadline.
So what’s the problem? The Democrats argue that Michels put the wrong address on his petitions. Specifically, Michels listed his voting address as “6831 State Road 83 in the Village of Chenequa.” Technically, he should have listed his mailing address as “6831 State Road 83, Hartland, Wisconsin 53029.”
But it’s the same street address for the same house.
We understand that Republicans, including Michels, have raised absurd complaints about the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin, and that they grumble incessantly — and dishonestly — about a supposed laxity in the Wisconsin Elections Commission’s application of campaign rules. We understand, also, that many of these Republican complaints are based on far more petty objections than the one that has been raised with regards to the Michels petitions.
The irony is rich, indeed.
But elections are supposed to offer voters a variety of choices. And Wisconsin has historically recognized that candidates who make a sincere effort to get on the ballot should be presented to the voters for consideration — even if their petitions contained a technical error.
As long his signatures are legitimate, and there are enough of them, Michels should not be disqualified based on a minor technicality involving his address.
The same goes for other candidates whose petitions have been challenged — especially former state Sen. Patty Schachtner, of Somerset, who this year is running as a Democrat for an Assembly seat representing the 28th District in western Wisconsin. State law requires that Assembly candidates file at least 200 signatures to qualify for the ballot. Schachtner filed 354 signatures. But her petitions were challenged because she listed her voting address, as opposed to her mailing address — just like Michels.
We generally agree with Patty Schachtner. We generally disagree with Tim Michels.
But neither of them should be denied a place on this year’s ballot.