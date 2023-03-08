Judge Janet Protasiewicz, the ethical candidate for the open seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court in the April 4 election, has announced that she will recuse herself from cases involving the Democratic Party of Wisconsin. Though the high court contest is nonpartisan, Democrats are actively supporting Protasiewicz, just as Republicans are actively supporting conservative former Justice Dan Kelly.
Noting the Democrats' substantial support for her candidacy, Protasiewicz explained last week, “Whether or not I could continue to be fair and impartial on the case is one matter, but on the other hand the public deserves to have … the appearance of fairness, the appearance of impartiality.”
We have little doubt that Protasiewicz, a veteran prosecutor and jurist, has the wherewithal to rule against any organization or individual she thinks is in the wrong. But she is embracing a higher standard at a point when justices are under increasing pressure to follow partisan lines.
The same cannot be said for Kelly, a political ally of former Republican Gov. Scott Walker who was employed by Republican groups and politicians. In fact, after voters rejected his 2020 bid for a full term on the court, Kelly was a paid consultant for the Republican Party of Wisconsin and the Republican National Committee on election issues. A review of federal election records, reported by The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, determined “the Republican National Committee paid Kelly and his firm, Daniel Kelly Consulting, $110,000 from March to December 2022 for ‘legal and compliance services.' That includes $40,000 in payments he received from the RNC after he announced he was running for the open seat on the high court in September.”
Since he narrowly defeated another conservative in the Feb. 21 primary — setting up the April 4 runoff contest with Protasiewicz — Kelly has received enthusiastic support from the Republican Party of Wisconsin — which tops its key social media platform with the message “Save Wisconsin. Save the Court. Vote Dan Kelly April 4.”
The GOP’s enthusiasm for Kelly comes as no great surprise. When Kelly served on the high court from 2016 to 2020, he was a reliable vote for the agenda of Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and his legislative allies. Kelly’s form of hyperpartisan, right-wing judicial activism was highly beneficial to the state GOP, to the party’s legislative caucuses and to the party’s donors.
They also highlighted conflicts of interest for Kelly that are far more glaring, and far more extensive, than those of Protasiewicz.
You would think that Kelly, with all of his personal, political and financial ties to the Republican Party of Wisconsin, would address the problem by pledging to recuse himself from ruling on cases involving the party. But you would think wrong.
When Protasiewicz signaled that she planned to set a high ethical standard, Kelly was given an opportunity to do the same. He refused, saying that he would instead decide recusals on a case-by-case basis. That’s an especially problematic stance on Kelly’s part, as he has a record — from his previous time on the court — of refusing to recuse himself from cases even after watchdogs noted the conflicts.
So this round goes to Protasiewicz. She’s proven herself to be more conscientious and trustworthy.
But no Supreme Court candidate should be put in this position.
Court races in Wisconsin should not be financed by political parties, by ideological groupings associated with those parties, or by special-interest groups that are likely to be involved in cases that reach the high court. The reliance by candidates for the court on campaign donations — whether they take the form of checks or “in-kind” contributions of resources — invariably creates conflicts.
For this reason, The Capital Times has long argued for public financing of judicial campaigns in Wisconsin.
Public financing of court campaigns removes the conflicts and frees those who are elected to the Supreme Court to rule on more cases.
It also builds confidence in the courts.
Back in the 1990s, with encouragement from veteran political reformer Ed Garvey and clean elections advocate Barbara Lawton, who would go on to serve as lieutenant governor, a movement in support of public financing of judicial races gained considerable traction. Nathan Heffernan, who served as chief justice of the Wisconsin Supreme Court from 1983 to 1995, was an outspoken supporter of the initiative, as were many other jurists.
Unfortunately, Gov. Tommy Thompson and the key players in the Legislature at the time failed to embrace this vital reform initiative. So now Wisconsinites are faced with the prospect that this year’s Supreme Court contest will be the most expensive in the state’s history and, very probably, in the history of judicial elections in the entire United States.
The trajectory the 2023 Supreme Court election is on can’t be changed.
But the trajectory of future Supreme Court races in Wisconsin can be changed by adopting a system for publicly financing judicial campaigns, one that frees candidates from a reliance on partisan, ideological and special-interest money. Adopting such a system won’t be easy. Public financing of campaigns is not enough in and of itself; there will have be structures to counter so-called “independent” expenditures that target particular candidates with advertising attacks. But this can be accomplished by setting aside funds to allow the targeted candidates to counter the smears.
The bottom line is that a better system — one that eliminates conflicts of interest and eliminates the need for recusal in most cases — is possible. We hope that Gov. Tony Evers and responsible members of the current Legislature will renew the push for such a system because, clearly, it’s needed.