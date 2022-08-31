Franklin Delano Roosevelt famously declared in the midst of the Great Depression: “This great Nation will endure as it has endured, will revive and will prosper. So, first of all, let me assert my firm belief that the only thing we have to fear is fear itself — nameless, unreasoning, unjustified terror which paralyzes needed efforts to convert retreat into advance.”
FDR well understood that misapprehensions about economic turbulence can be as debilitating as the turbulence itself. The fear that hard times might get harder, he counseled, could have led to paralysis at a time when informed and engaged action was necessary.
These are very different times than the early 1930s. Our economy has been transformed, as has our society. The devastation caused by mass unemployment — FDR’s great concern — is not our problem today. In fact, in much of the country there are more jobs than prospective employees. The unemployment rate is hovering around 3.5 percent nationally. And, as former U.S. Secretary of Labor Robert Reich explained after the Labor Department reported that U.S. employers added 528,000 jobs in July — more than twice the number analysts had expected — reports on the employment front are packed with “undeniably good news.”
Yet Americans in general and Wisconsinites in particular are ill at ease. They’ve been through what they hope is the worst of a pandemic — and the economic turmoil associated with it — but people are still getting sick from variants of COVID-19. The economic upturn since Joe Biden assumed the presidency in January 2021 has been so intense that we’re now wrestling with inflation. Supply chain issues and corporate price gouging are at the root of the problem. But in a midterm election year when control of the U.S. House and the U.S. Senate are up for grabs, Biden’s Republican critics, such as Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, have spent tens of millions on television advertising campaigns that suggest that Biden and the Democrats have fostered economic chaos.
The result is a predictably sour mood. An ABC News/IPSOS poll from last month found that 69 percent of Americans think the nation’s economy is getting worse. Only 12 percent said they thought it was improving. The latest Marquette University Law School Poll found that 67 percent of Wisconsinites were very concerned about inflation, while 27 percent were somewhat concerned. Just 4 percent were unbothered. By a 56 percent to 35 percent margin, Wisconsinites thought their state was headed in the wrong direction.
So is the economy really as messed up as so many of us think it is?
No.
The authoritative measure of Wisconsin’s economic circumstance — as least from the standpoint of the working-class families that make up the vast majority of the state’s population — suggests that we actually have something to celebrate this Labor Day. Indeed, according to the State of Working Wisconsin report from the UW-Madison’s Center on Wisconsin Strategy, “2022 provides better news about work and for workers than any year in this century.”
Here are some basic measures that are worth noting:
Wisconsin has lots of jobs and Wisconsinites are filling them. In May of this year, the number of workers in the state hit a record high of 3,059,300. “In July 2022, Wisconsin’s labor force participation rate was 66.5 percent, higher than it was before the pandemic,” explains the report. “Women in Wisconsin are especially likely to work, posting labor force participation of 62 percent in 2021 compared to 56 percent for the nation.” That is, as Reich says, undeniably good news, as is the fact that Wisconsin’s unemployment rate is a good deal lower than the federal rate. For much of 2022, it’s been at or under the 3 percent level.
Wages are rising in Wisconsin. The 2021 median wage in Wisconsin was $21.55 per hour, up more than $2 per hour since Scott Walker was in the governor’s office. Real wage growth over the past several years has been the strongest so far in this century.
Those are numbers that can and should be celebrated.
But that celebration needs to feature a call to arms, because Wisconsin’s rising economic tide has not lifted all boats at the same rate. “While unemployment in Wisconsin is low, opportunity is not spread equally,” says the report. “Wisconsin’s Black unemployment is consistently more than twice the white rate, with white unemployment at 5.4 percent in 2021 while Wisconsin’s Black unemployment rate was 13.7 percent,” says the report, which also points out that wage disparities remain substantial.
“In 2021, white men (median wage $23.11) and white women ($20.81) posted the highest hourly wages, with the wages of Black men ($17.68), Black women ($17.17), and Hispanic men ($17.12) roughly one-fourth lower, or more than $5 per hour behind,” note the experts who assembled the State of Working Wisconsin report. “Hispanic women’s wages ($15.51) were a full one-third below white men’s wages in 2021.”
At the same time, unions are a lot weaker than they used to be in Wisconsin — not because working people don’t want union representation, but because the lingering influence of Walker’s anti-labor legislation has made it hard to organize. Even on this front, however, there is good news.
State of Working Wisconsin authors Laura Dresser, Joel Rogers, and Pablo Aquiles-Sanchez note that “unions help raise wages and living standards and equalize power in our society,” but add, “Unionization has seen a long downward slide over the last half century, but public support for unions is growing. A recent Gallup poll found that approval of unions reached 68 percent, a level not seen since 1965. From Starbucks to Amazon, workers are increasingly organizing unions outside of traditional areas of union strength.”