Wisconsin Supreme Court Chief Justice Annette Ziegler is very upset with the new majority of justices on the state’s highest court.
That majority — made up of Justices Ann Walsh Bradley, Rebecca Dallet, Jill Karofsky and Janet Protasiewicz — was elected by the voters of Wisconsin with a charge to repair the reputation of the Supreme Court by making it more open, efficient and responsible. To that end, the moderate and liberal justices have removed a court administrator who was politically aligned with Ziegler and initiated long-overdue reforms designed to make court procedures more transparent and inclusive.
Ziegler, a right-wing judicial activist, is furious.
The court’s majority, claims Ziegler, has engaged in “unauthorized action” that is “flawed procedurally, legally, and on its merits.” She calls the majority “reckless” and “dysfunctional.”
“My colleagues’ unprecedented dangerous conduct is the raw exercise of overreaching power,” grumbles Ziegler. “It is shameful.”
Seriously? What the majority of justices did after the swearing-in of Justice Protasiewicz last week wasn’t anything more than what the people of Wisconsin signaled they wanted when they overwhelmingly elected Protasiewicz after a campaign in which she promised to restore dignity to the state’s judicial branch.
The new majority has moved to make administrative meetings open to the public and formed a committee to study when justices should recuse themselves from cases. It has also determined that, instead of having an all-powerful chief justice (in this case Ziegler) making decisions behind closed doors, a committee, on which Ziegler will sit with fellow justices, should review the court’s budget and key appointments.
Those are not exactly controversial reforms. So why is Ziegler so angry? Why is she accusing “four rogue members of the court” of engaging in “illegitimate” activity?
The answer to that question is simple enough. For more than a decade the court was controlled by a cabal of conservatives — including Ziegler — who did as they pleased. They rejected accountability, even when the court’s reputation was being trashed by their allies.
The legacy of Ziegler and the conservative majority that has been displaced by the voters is long and shameful.
Back in the early 2010s, when former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice David Prosser melted down and began to verbally and, in one instance, physically attack justices he disagreed with, the right-wing justices that were aligned with Prosser — including Ziegler — refused to hold the controversial justice to account.
This politicization of the court’s administrative and disciplinary processes did much to undermine the credibility of what was once one of the most respected state supreme courts in the United States.
Prosser’s behavior made for some of the most shocking headlines in the court’s history, especially after he called former Chief Justice Shirley Abrahamson a “bitch” and threatened to “destroy” her. Even the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, which had once enthusiastically praised Prosser, warned in 2011 that the justice “apparently could use some anger-management classes” and noted he had turned the court toward “embarrassing squabbling.”
Critics suggested that Prosser was obsessed with defending the major legislative initiatives of his longtime Republican ally, then-Gov. Scott Walker — particularly the governor’s controversial attacks on organized labor (which were a political priority of the Republican Party and its campaign donors). When the implementation of Walker’s anti-union project was placed on hold — because it was enacted in a session that clearly violated Wisconsin's open meetings law — Prosser became more and more belligerent.
Furious with Justice Ann Walsh Bradley, who respected the rule of law and sought to follow proper legal procedures, Prosser confronted the senior jurist in her chambers. He would later acknowledge that he placed his hands on Bradley’s neck. He claimed he was not trying to choke her.
But an investigation of the incident by the Wisconsin Judicial Commission determined that Prosser had “willfully” violated the Supreme Court rule requiring judges to be dignified and courteous to people “with whom the judge deals in an official capacity,” the court rule requiring judges to “promote the satisfactory administration of justice” by cooperating with each other, and the court rule requiring that judges personally observe “high standards of conduct.”
The Judicial Commission, which was chaired by an attorney who was well-regarded by Republicans and Democrats, recommended that the court find Prosser guilty of three ethics violations for the June 13, 2011, incident. But Prosser avoided any accountability when three of his conservative political allies, Justices Michael Gableman, Pat Roggensack and Ziegler, recused themselves from the case, assuring that there would be no quorum to act on the Judicial Commission’s recommendation.
Later, Ziegler joined with the other right-wing justices to oust Abrahamson as chief justice. There was never any serious suggestion that Abrahamson had done anything wrong. In fact, Abrahamson, the hardest-working and most intellectually adept chief justice in the court’s history, was an internationally respected jurist whose legal and administrative skills had led to her consideration for appointment to the United States Supreme Court. Over her many years on Wisconsin’s highest court, Abrahamson was regularly reelected with support from long lists of judges and district attorneys, Democrats and Republicans, liberals and conservatives, because of her deep commitment to the rule of law and to maintaining the stature of the state Supreme Court.
Yet Ziegler and her allies shoved Abrahamson aside in what really was a raw exercise of overreaching power.
Now Ziegler claims that the court’s new majority has “gone rogue.”
That’s absurd.
That’s dishonest.
And, coming from Ziegler, that’s wildly hypocritical.
It is Ziegler who went rogue years ago. The new majority is simply seeking to restore a measure of balance and dignity to a court that desperately needs to turn a new page.