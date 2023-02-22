Gov. Tony Evers delivered a robust budget address last week in which he offered an outline for renewing progress in a state that has drifted from the historic vision of the Wisconsin Idea.
While much of the governor’s $104 billion budget plan covered familiar territory — a tax cut targeted to benefit the middle class rather than the wealthy, a significant increase in support for public education, necessary infrastructure investments — it also featured an exciting and necessary proposal to implement a paid family and medical leave program for most Wisconsin workers.
Under the governor’s plan, public- and private-sector workers would have access to as much as 12 weeks of paid family and medical leave benefits beginning on Jan. 1, 2025. To get the initiative started, the state would provide $243.3 million in funding. But the program would ultimately work in a manner similar to Social Security. Employers and their employees would contribute to a state-run trust fund administered by the Department of Workforce Development. The trust fund would then provide the necessary funding so that employees could take leave when needed.
Evers has floated paid leave proposals before, but this one is coming at the right time and in the right form. It recognizes a pressing societal need and meets it with a program that is well-designed and fiscally responsible.
That’s how Wisconsin government has historically operated, to the benefit of business owners and workers.
During the 20th century, Wisconsin led the nation when it came to developing programs that improved the lives of workers and their families. The state enacted the first workers’ compensation program in the United States. It was also ahead of the curve when it came to passing legislation that made factories safer, ended child labor, cleared the way for union organizing and invested in public education, technical training and great universities. This all goes back to the Wisconsin Idea, which suggested that state government could identify challenges and respond to them with bold, thoughtfully developed and well-funded programs.
“The Wisconsin tradition meant more than a simple belief in the people, and it also meant faith in the application of intelligence and reason to the problems of society,” explained Adlai Stevenson, who as the Democratic nominee for president in 1952 and again in 1956 argued that Wisconsin’s model — as a “laboratory of democracy” — had inspired much of the social progress of the 20th century.
What distinguished Wisconsin, said Stevenson, was “a deep conviction that the role of government was not to stumble along like a drunkard in the dark, but to light its way by the best torches of knowledge and understanding it could find."
That conviction was never as steady as it should have been, not even in the Progressive Era of the early 20th century. There were periods of great innovation followed by stalemate and backtracking. But overall and over time, the arc of history bent toward progress. And both parties made their contributions.
Progress slowed in the 21st century, however, as Wisconsin Republicans became increasingly invested in the national right-wing agenda of using government to benefit corporate interests rather than working families. That was certainly the case when former Gov. Scott Walker spent eight years trying to turn the clock backward with attacks on organized labor, public education, public services, the university system and the most basic premises of the Wisconsin Idea.
Voters booted Walker out of office in 2018 when he was defeated by Evers, a thoughtful progressive Democrat. Unfortunately, during his first four years in office, Evers was forced to manage one crisis after another — usually with very little help from a Republican-controlled Legislature that refused, for the most part, to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously or to respond to the ongoing challenges associated with it.
Now that voters have rewarded Evers’ record of good stewardship with a second term, the governor still has to deal with a Legislature that, due to gerrymandering, is disproportionally Republican. But Evers is making moves to renew the Wisconsin Idea with a focus on proposing and advancing vital initiatives such as the paid family leave plan.
He’s already gotten some pushback from the Republicans. State Sen. Howard Marklein, the co-chair of the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee, continued his unfortunate pattern of speaking before thinking. Marklein dismissed what was a very mainstream budget — one that, in its broad focus and ambition, is similar to the budgets of former Republican Gov. Tommy Thompson — as a “liberal wish list.”
That was a silly mischaracterization of a plan that Marklein and his colleagues should recognize as a serious proposal that offers multiple openings for cooperation and compromise. We hope the budget committee chair will come in from the hyperpartisan cold and work with the governor. That does not mean that conservative Republicans and liberal Democrats will agree on every issue. But they should be able to find common ground on the paid family proposal.
Democratic AND Republican parents have times when they must stay home from work and care for a sick child.
Liberal AND conservative workers need time off to take aging parents to appointments with doctors.
Deaths in the family require absences from work for people on the left AND the right.
Emergencies have never followed partisan or ideological lines, and they never will. Evers understands this and, we are certain, so do most of the Republicans who serve in the Legislature.
This really is an issue where the governor is right when he says: “Let’s not allow our work together to be hindered by partisanship. Let’s dispose of the notion that the priorities in this budget are somehow extreme or far-fetched. I promise you this: In this budget, there’s more that unites us than divides us.”