Madison is a great city with more to recommend it than we could recount on this page — or in this entire edition of The Capital Times. But what makes Madison great is not what it has already done. Rather, it is a willingness to keep doing big things.
One of the big things that Madison should do now is assure that the city planners will continue to work with local entrepreneurs to develop a public market on the city's east side, at the corner of North First and East Johnson streets in the city’s former Fleet Services building.
Long planned and broadly supported, the Madison Public Market project has stalled this fall because of funding concerns. The city withdrew its application for a $3.45 million federal economic development administration grant in August. Without the grant, and with construction costs rising, the project — which currently has a total cost estimate of $20 million — is facing a $5.25 million financing shortfall.
At a point when Madison faces many challenges, and many fiscal demands, it would be easy to put the Public Market project on hold. But the easy route could lead to a permanent stalling of the project, and that makes no sense.
The Madison Public Market, after 15 years of imagining and reimagining, is an idea whose time has come. It’s envisioned as “a vibrant, year-round public marketplace where new entrepreneurs and long-established Madison favorites will grow their businesses and find success.” With an emphasis on equity and entrepreneurship, and an innovative plan to provide support for the growth of small businesses that seek to create new options for local diners, the Public Market has the potential to transform the food scene in Madison.
It will also provide a space for shopping, community gatherings and celebrations that planners project will attract more than 500,000 visitors each year, support more than 130 local businesses and create at least 100 new jobs. Many of those businesses will be owned by people of color and will provide jobs for young people who want to start careers in the food service and hospitality industries.
There are estimates that the market will generate $16 million in local sales annually. Over time, that number could go higher.
So how do we stop talking and get started?
Madison City Council members Syed Abbas, District 12, and Regina Vidaver, District 5, have proposed a $6 million budget amendment to fill the market’s funding gap.
Their plan is smart and fiscally responsible. As Allison Garfield explained in last week’s Capital Times, the amendment from Abbas and Vidaver would close “the project’s perilous budget gap” by adding $6 million to the project through tax incremental financing, or TIF.
A governmental finance tool for constructing public infrastructure, promote development opportunities and expand the city’s future tax base, TIF districts have been used to get many of Madison’s most visionary projects off the ground. It’s the right funding mechanism for the Public Market, and we hope the City Council will approve this amendment.