Robert M. La Follette warned more than a century ago: “Tyranny and oppression are just as possible under democratic forms as under any other. We are slow to realize that democracy is a life; and involves continual struggle. It is only as those of every generation who love democracy resist with all their might the encroachments of its enemies that the ideals of representative government can even be nearly approximated.”
If ever the counsel of Wisconsin’s greatest governor was needed, it’s now — at a point when U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, an active participant in the attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, is asking voters to give him a chance to do more harm. It is vital that Johnson be rejected on Nov. 8, along with every other election-denying, voting-rights-assaulting, democracy-threatening candidate who is on the ballot this fall.
But when we make our endorsements at The Capital Times — a newspaper founded in 1917 to support La Follette and the progressive cause — we aren’t merely interested in telling people whom to vote against. We’re interested in supporting candidates whose progressive values merit enthusiastic support. This year, we’re proud to support these candidates:
For governor: Tony Evers
The most decent man in Wisconsin politics, the governor has navigated an incredibly difficult course over the past four years. Faced with a Republican-controlled Legislature that frequently refuses to work with him, the Democratic governor has proven to be a remarkably effective leader. His handling of the coronavirus pandemic was humane and responsible. He’s succeeded in increasing funding for education and local services. He’s balanced the budget and banked a surplus. And, when necessary, he’s said “no” to reactionaries in the Legislature, using his veto pen to protect the right to choose and to defend the rights of Wisconsinites. Evers and his running mate, Sara Rodriguez, offer the promise of caring and competent leadership in turbulent times. It is essential that they win.
For U.S. Senate: Mandela Barnes
Wisconsin’s current lieutenant governor and a former state representative, Barnes is an exceptionally well-prepared candidate to replace scandal-plagued incumbent Ron Johnson. Barnes comes from a working-class family, and he is in tune with the concerns of urban and rural voters who have been left behind by corporate interests that have allowed our cities to be deindustrialized and our countryside to be depopulated. A regular visitor to all 72 Wisconsin counties, Barnes is ready to carry the concerns of Wisconsinites to Washington, and his stellar presentations in this year’s Senate debates offer a powerful reminder of how skillfully he will address those concerns on Capitol Hill.
For attorney general: Josh Kaul
Since his election in 2018, Kaul has rejuvenated the state Department of Justice and made it a cutting-edge law enforcement agency. He’s been a great defender of abortion rights, civil rights and protections for workers, consumers and the environment. He merits overwhelming support for a new term.
For secretary of state: Doug La Follette
Wisconsin’s longest-serving statewide elected official, La Follette promises to block Republican attempts to politicize the secretary of state’s office as part of their scheme to upend the Wisconsin Elections Commission. That alone would argue for his reelection. But La Follette is also an able administrator of his office and, as one of the state’s leading environmentalists, an outstanding member of the Board of Commissioners of Public Lands, which includes the secretary of state, the attorney general and the state treasurer. La Follette should be reelected, and Democratic state treasurer candidate Aaron Richardson should be elected to serve with La Follette on the public lands commission.
For Congress: Brad Pfaff, Ann Roe and Mark Pocan
Pfaff, a state senator who has a background in family farming and deep roots in western Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District, is a dramatically superior candidate to Derrick Van Orden, an anti-democracy insurrectionist who made headlines when he harassed a student librarian in Prairie du Chien. Pfaff would be a national leader for rural and small town interests in Congress, while Van Orden would be a constant embarrassment. Vote for Pfaff!
In southeastern Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District, the obvious choice is Ann Roe, a small business owner, former educator and longtime leader in the Janesville community. She’s far more engaged with the district than incumbent Brian Steil, a placeholder who simply takes orders from House Republican leaders.
And in southcentral Wisconsin’s 2nd Congressional District, incumbent Mark Pocan has earned a new term. One of the most progressive members of Congress, Pocan’s a leading advocate for reforming budget priorities by shifting resources from wasteful Pentagon spending to meet urgent domestic needs
For Dane County sheriff: Kalvin Barrett
Appointed by Gov. Evers, Barrett is exactly the sort of sheriff Dane County wants and needs. He understands criminal justice issues, including the need for a new jail, he has smart plans to recruit deputies and he’s committed to assuring that the department serves every corner of a sprawling county with a rapidly growing population.
For state Senate: Dianne Hesselbein and Mark Spreitzer
Two open state Senate seats representing portions of Dane County will be filled Nov. 8. The most qualified candidates are a pair of veteran state representatives, Hesselbein in the 27th Senate District and Spreitzer in the 15th. Both are progressives who know how to balance the concerns of urban, suburban and rural voters.
For state Assembly: Don Vruwink and the Democrats
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos wants to consolidate his power so that the Republican majority in the chamber can override vetoes by Evers. That would be disastrous for women’s rights, public education and Wisconsin democracy. The best way to avert that disaster is by voting for Democrats who refuse to play partisan games, like Don Vruwink, who faces a tough contest in District 33. We also recommend: Maureen McCarville in District 37, Jenna Jacobson in District 43, Melissa Ratcliff in District 46, Jimmy Anderson in District 47, Samba Baldeh in District 48, Francesca Hong in District 76, Shelia Stubbs in District 77, Lisa Subeck in District 78, Alex Joers in District 79, Mike Bare in District 80, and David Considine in District 81.