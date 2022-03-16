Wisconsinites can’t afford to pay more than $4 a gallon for gas. And the prospect that gas prices could spike to $5 a gallon or more would be devastating to everyone from suburban commuters to rural farmers.
Unfortunately, that is precisely what we’ll end of paying if price-gouging oil companies continue use Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as an excuse to engage in profiteering at the expense of working Americans and retirees.
The federal government has to act, and Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin has identified the proper action. Baldwin is cosponsoring legislation to hit the oil companies with a well-defined windfall profits tax. “Wisconsin is feeling the Putin price hike at the pump and we cannot afford to have big oil corporations taking advantage of market disruptions to pump up their profits,” says Baldwin. “I support this legislation because it can provide some economic relief to working families and help put their pocketbooks ahead of more profits for big oil.”
The plan rejects the lie that suggests the invasion of Ukraine, and U.S sanctions against Russian gas, are primarily responsible for rising gas prices and, instead, focuses on the real problem: oil-company greed.
Even before Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine shocked energy markets and sent oil prices to over $100 a barrel, Exxon was banking obscene profits. On Feb. 1, the Texas-based fossil fuel giant announced profits of almost $9 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021 — its biggest take in seven years. Exxon didn’t have to party alone; Chevron, Shell, and BP were announcing surpluses of only slightly less startling proportions.
“Combined, the four companies raked in $24.4 billion in quarter four of 2021, bringing their total profits for last year to over $75.5 billion,” reported the watchdog group Accountability.US. “Chevron, Shell, BP, and Exxon used these bloated profits to shower billions onto their shareholders — including their wealthy executives whose salaries are heavily padded with stocks. In 2021, the four companies bought back over $6.6 billion in stocks while hiking up their dividends. And the oil giants are planning for an ‘even better’ 2022 for shareholders, with plans already in place to buyback over $22 billion in stock thanks to high oil prices.”
And 2022 could be dramatically better for Exxon and the other major oil companies. Now that the United States is refusing to buy Russian oil, prospects for profiteering by energy conglomerates have expanded exponentially. Prices at the pump are shooting up to a national average of $4.17 a gallon, the highest charge in the nation’s history.
President Joe Biden acknowledged the problem when he announced the U.S. embargo against Russian oil last week. “Russia’s aggression is costing us all, and it’s no time for profiteering or price gouging,” he said. “This is a time when we have to do our part and make sure we’re not taking — we’re not taking advantage.”
Unfortunately, “taking advantage” is what oil companies do. The public-interest environmental law group Earthjustice observed last week, “While Ukrainians fight for their lives, the oil industry has pounced on an opportunity to profit economically and politically.” How so? With further spikes in gas prices and a predatory lobbying strategy that seeks to leverage the crisis for all it is worth.
“The oil and gas industry and their allies in Congress have pushed a false narrative that the fault of rising gas prices lies with the White House and are shamelessly preying on the fears of working families concerned about prices at the pump to extract big regulatory policy wins to enhance their future profits,” said Drew Caputo, Earthjustice’s vice president of litigation for lands, wildlife and oceans. “Big Oil’s latest demand — immediately open more public lands for drilling — is both illegal and will do nothing to lower gas prices for everyday Americans.”
The answer to oil industry lobbyists should be a firm “no.” But the response can’t stop there.
The oil conglomerates must face a windfall profits tax along the lines outlined by Baldwin and Rhode Island Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, a key Democratic member of the Senate Finance Committee. Whitehouse’s office explains that:
“The Big Oil Windfall Profits Tax would provide consumers guaranteed relief while maintaining American competitiveness and reducing pressure on inflation by attacking corporate profiteering. Under Whitehouse’s bill, large oil companies that produce or import at least 300,000 barrels of oil per day (or did so in 2019) will owe a per-barrel tax equal to 50 percent of the difference between the current price of a barrel of oil and the pre-pandemic average price per barrel between 2015 and 2019, a period when big oil companies were already earning large profits. The quarterly tax will apply to both domestically produced and imported barrels of oil to ensure a level playing field.
“Smaller companies accounting for roughly 70 percent of the domestic production will be exempt, so oil giants like Exxon Mobil and Chevron cannot simply gouge consumers further without the threat of losing market share.
“Revenue raised from the windfall profits of big oil companies will be returned to consumers in the form of a quarterly rebate, which would phase out for single filers who earn more than $75,000 in annual income and joint filers who earn more than $150,000. At $120 per barrel of oil, the levy would raise approximately $45 billion per year. At that price, single filers would receive approximately $240 each year and joint filers would receive roughly $360 each year.”
Tax policies designed to stymie oil corporation profiteering is only a part of the necessary response to gas price inflation. But it is an important part, and we strongly endorse Baldwin’s effort to implement a windfall profits tax.