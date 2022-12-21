Of all the many arguments for Christmas, one of the most underrated has to do with its status as a generally assured holiday. Unlike most “official holidays,” this one actually inspires a shuttering of businesses and a calming of the commercial impulse that overtakes virtually all other considerations in modern society.
Sometime in the afternoon on Dec. 24, the mad rush to gather last presents winds down. Shopkeepers lock the doors and turn out the lights. Offices empty and, slowly but surely, thoughts turn from the last task yet to do to considerations of celebration, family and relaxation. Finally, the last UPS driver drops off the last package, the Amazon trucks wheel into their parking lots as a sense of calm takes over.
Unfortunately, it only lasts a day. Then, on Dec. 26, the mad rush begins again.
At least that’s what happens in the United States. It’s different in other countries.
Much of the rest of the world recognizes Dec. 26 as Boxing Day, the second holiday of the Christmastide. That’s two days off instead of one for most workers. And they are paid days off — something many American workers lack.
The United States should recognize Boxing Day as part of a broader expansion of official holidays that aims to give more Americans more time off. That would allow American workers to catch up with their counterparts around the world.
“Compared to the amount of paid time off afforded to workers in other countries, American employees are woefully undercompensated,” explained CNBC. “In fact, the U.S. is the only advanced economy that doesn't guarantee its workers any paid vacation time. And as a result, a quarter of the country's private-sector workers don't receive any time off at all, according to the Center for Economic and Policy Research (CEPR).”
When CEPR produced its “No Vacation Nation” study in 2019, it explained that the U.S. is the only country within the 38-nation Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development that lacked a paid annual leave policy.
The study noted that workers in France were guaranteed 30 days of paid vacation, as well as one paid holiday. In the United Kingdom, workers were guaranteed 28 days off, while in Austria, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Spain and Sweden, workers got 25 paid vacation days and, in most of those countries, 10 more paid holidays. And so it went around the world. Even in Japan, where so much attention has been given to the intensity of the national work ethic, 10 paid vacation days were guaranteed, along with 15 paid holidays.
“In the US, paid vacation and holiday benefits are based on luck in the boss lottery, not federal policy," Eileen Appelbaum, CEPR’s Co-Director, explained in 2019. "Since we did this study in 2007, there’s been no progress on the national front to catch up with other rich countries. We can’t depend on the largesse of employers to do the right thing.”
The coronavirus pandemic changed a lot about how and where we work. But it did not end this country’s time-off deficit.
The recent labor dispute in the railroad industry put a spotlight on the crisis. Though rail workers enjoy union representation and relatively high pay, many unions voted to strike because their members lacked any paid sick leave. Overworked, and burning out, rail workers were prepared to walk off the job over the issue of sick leave. They were right to demand a sick-leave guarantee, and we were disappointed that federal intervention blocked their ability to put pressure on railroad companies to do right by these essential workers.
It is shameful that the U.S. remains the only wealthy country in the world to force workers to fight for sick-leave protections. This circumstance makes it easier for employers to exploit employees, creating pressures that eventually lead to labor tensions and high rates of attrition.
We’re glad that U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, both Madison Democrats, supported a recent call by pro-labor members of Congress for President Biden to take executive action to guarantee rail workers paid sick days.
“As you know, a majority in the United States Senate and the House of Representatives voted for legislation to guarantee seven paid sick days to every rail worker in America,” the members wrote to the president. “Tragically, because of the arcane rules of the Senate, this legislation was filibustered by just 42 Republicans and one Democrat and did not make it to your desk for signature. It is literally beyond belief that rail workers are not guaranteed this basic and fundamental human right. Therefore, we urge you and your administration to do everything within your authority to guarantee rail workers the seven paid sick days that they desperately need through executive action.”
But executive action in support of rail workers addresses just one small piece of a broader crisis. As the threat of a rail strike loomed — before it was averted by federal intervention — CEPR research associate Hayley Brown said: “This moment shows how crucial it is to have guaranteed paid sick leave. Were rail workers — and all U.S. workers — assured paid sick time off under the law, this labor dispute, which has brought a crucial industry to the brink of stoppage, would not have happened.”
The United States needs an across-the-board guarantee for paid sick leave, paid vacations and paid holidays.
It is true that most Americans get time off for Christmas. But even Ebenezer Scrooge gave Bob Cratchit that much.