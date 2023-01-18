Robert Spindell Jr., one of six members of the powerful Wisconsin Elections Commission, has embarrassed himself and the commission by bragging about Republican efforts to suppress Back and Latino voter turnout in Milwaukee.
“In the Black and Hispanic areas, we can be especially proud of the City of Milwaukee (80.2% Dem Vote) casting 37,000 less votes than cast in the 2018 election with the major reduction happening in the overwhelming Black and Hispanic areas,” wrote Spindell in an email he sent as chair of the Republican Party in the Milwaukee-based 4th Congressional District.
Emails sent by Spindell, which were uncovered by the Urban Milwaukee news website, claimed that “this great and important decrease in Democrat votes in the city” was achieved by implementing a “well thought out multi-faceted plan” that included “a substantial & very effective Republican Coordinated Election Integrity program resulting with lots of Republican paid Election Judges & trained Observers & extremely significant continued Court Litigation." He also bragged about how “Biting Black Radio Negative Commercials” played a role in decreasing turnout.
The Milwaukee voting-rights group Black Leaders Organizing for Communities (BLOC) points out, "It is incredibly racist to brag about lowering Black and Brown turnout," and argues that "it is also unacceptable to have these comments and views held by an election official."
They’re right. Senate Majority Leader Devin La Mahieu should, as BLOC suggests, rescind Spindell’s appointment to the Elections Commission.