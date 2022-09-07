Michael Gableman’s taxpayer-funded attempt to upend the results of the 2020 presidential election came to an official end on Aug. 12 when Assembly Speaker Robin Vos fired the scandal-plagued former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice and closed down the Office of Special Counsel, which Gableman had used as a political platform for more than a year.
Vos was trying to make the mess that he had created — by hiring, empowering and paying his former political crony — disappear after Gableman turned on the speaker and joined former President Donald Trump in supporting Vos' primary challenger. The fact that Vos only acted to end the debacle when a political rift opened up with Gableman serves as a powerful reminder that this “inquiry” was always an act of political theater meant to satisfy Trump’s delusional demand for an effort to overturn the results of the election he lost to President Joe Biden.
Vos would very much like Wisconsinites to forget all about the Gableman escapade. But that’s not possible, as taxpayers still need to know what was done with the more than $1.3 million in state funds that ended up in Gableman’s slush fund. With this in mind, Democratic members of the Joint Legislative Audit Committee have requested a comprehensive audit of the Office of Special Counsel.
In an Aug. 10 letter to committee co-chair Rob Cowles. R-Green Bay, state Sens. Melissa Agard, D-Madison, and Tim Carpenter, D-Milwaukee, and state Reps. Dianne Hesselbein, D-Middleton, and Francesca Hong, D-Madison, said: "The OSC appears to be one of the most blatant misappropriations of tax dollars in our state’s history. Using the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau to dig deeper into what happened with this office and shed needed light on its inner workings is vital to ensuring public trust in the legislature and in our democratic systems."
In a statement issued after Gableman’s firing, the Democrats expanded on that theme.
“After fourteen months of abusing over $1.3 million in taxpayer dollars, Speaker Vos has finally terminated the Office of Special Counsel and fired Michael Gableman. Unfortunately, this action comes too late, and Wisconsinites still don’t know how their $1.3 million was squandered,” they declared.
“Wisconsinites deserve answers and transparency about how their hard-earned money was spent by Michael Gableman and the Office of Special Counsel,” the Democrats explained. “This exploitation of taxpayer dollars cannot be swept under the rug, yet Speaker Vos tried to do just that on (WISN-TV’s) UpFront this past weekend, claiming that an audit accounting for these funds would be ‘political.’”
That’s rich, coming from the hyper-political Assembly speaker.
The fact is that the call for an audit has bipartisan support because, as the Democrats on the audit committee note, there is broad understanding that ”for any state program that overspends its budget by as much as Gableman has at the OSC, an audit is an assumed course of action.
Cowles, one of the more responsible Republicans in the Legislature, should work with the Democrats to launch a comprehensive audit. That might incur the wrath of Vos, a notoriously thin-skinned and punitive political operative. And it would, undoubtedly, provoke an outburst from Gableman, whose behavior during the course of the inquiry was so troublesome that he ended up facing legal sanctions and contempt orders.
Gableman’s legal troubles point to one of the primary arguments for an audit. More than a year into the inquiry, Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington ordered the former justice to turn over records of his work in response to a lawsuit brought by the watchdog group American Oversight. After considerable wrangling, Gableman turned over documents that were so ill-defined and inconsequential that the entire project earned a stinging rebuke from Remington.
"If (Gableman's office) did not create strategic records, then what did (the office) do with the resources given to it by the people of the state of Wisconsin?" wrote the judge. "There simply is nothing there."
Michael Gableman spent fourteen months living large on the taxpayer’s dime — paying himself as much as $11,000 a month.
And while investigators delve into the Gableman affair, they should take a hard look at the man who empowered Gableman in the first place: Robin Vos.