Remember when Ron Johnson spent the July 4 weekend in 2018 in Moscow with members of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle?
Remember when Johnson came back from Kremlin vacation and called for a reexamination of U.S. sanctions against Russia?
Remember when Donald Trump blocked vital military aid to Ukraine, at a time when it had already been attacked and faced future threats, and Ron Johnson defended him?
Remember when Trump was impeached for threatening Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy if Zelenskyy didn’t do the bidding of the Putin-friendly president, and Johnson blocked efforts to hold Trump to account?
Anyone who recalls Johnson’s record will not be surprised that — while he now claims to be a tad perturbed by Russia’s murderous assault on the Ukrainian people — he voted last month against providing $13.6 billion in humanitarian and military assistance to Ukraine.
Johnson proffered his usual excuses, claiming the process was “dysfunctional” because the money for Ukraine was included in an appropriations bill that funded other priorities — including $187 million in spending for projects in Wisconsin.
What Johnson isn’t bothering to mention is that there was no mystery about what the Senate was voting on when it took up the package that included vital aid for Ukraine. As Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, said during the debate on the measure, “We promised the Ukrainian people they would not go at it alone in their fight against Putin. And once we pass this funding in a short while, we will keep that promise.”
Every Democrat in the Senate got the point. So, too, did a lot of Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, and Sens, Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley of Iowa. In fact, every senator, Republican and Democrat, conservative and liberal, from every state that borders Wisconsin voted for the funding. And, of course, Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, was enthusiastically on board.
But Ron Johnson voted “no.”
No matter what he says about standing up for Ukraine, the senior senator from Wisconsin can never quite get himself on the right side of history. It’s almost as if he still vacationing in the Kremlin.