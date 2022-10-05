Southeastern Wisconsin’s First Congressional District has been ill-served by Rep. Brian Steil, a political hanger-on who inherited the seat from former House Speaker Paul Ryan.
A lockstep supporter of House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, R-California, Steil voted against the American Rescue Act’s funding to keep Wisconsin communities afloat during the pandemic. He voted against the infrastructure bill. He voted against the Invest in America Act’s infrastructure funding. He voted against the Inflation Reduction Act. He voted against labor rights. He voted against voting rights.
In every instance he put McCarthy’s dictates ahead of what was best for the First District.
Steil’s Democratic challenger, Janesville community leader Ann Roe, is an independent thinker who is deeply in touch with the district and its needs. She would have voted “yes” on all the bills that Steil opposed. And she supports a woman’s right to choose.
After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned its own Roe v. Wade case precedents and rejected protections for abortion rights, supporters of reproductive rights recognized that their best hope was to elect pro-choice Democrats in the fall. Their slogan became, “Roe is on the ballot.”
In most of the country, that’s a figurative message. But in the First District, Roe really is on the ballot this fall. And voters should cast their ballots for her.