Newly elected Madison Alder MGR Govindarajan, a University of Wisconsin-Madison student who represents much of the campus, wisely observed last week, “The University has an obligation to protect their students of color: to make us feel welcomed, make us feel safe, make us feel like you want us here for more than just diversity points.”
Govindarajan spoke as long-simmering concerns about the UW’s failure to do enough to make the campus a safe and welcoming space for Black students came to a head, with thousands of students of all backgrounds joining protests — in the streets and online — in response to a viral video in which a white UW student spouted virulently racist rhetoric.
The protests grew in size and intensity after 200 students held a sit-in protest last Wednesday in Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin’s office. Activists with the UW’s Blk Pwr Coalition delivered a list of nine demands. Many of the demands focused on a call for an immediate investigation into expelling the student, who is seen speaking in the video, along with other students who are seen and heard in it. LaVar Charleston, UW-Madison’s deputy vice chancellor for diversity and inclusion, responded with the message, “Simply stated, the law does not allow the university to take punitive action for words like these spoken in private spaces, even when those words are racist and hateful.”
The legal barriers are real. But there is still room to explore approaches that might lead to greater accountability. While UW officials have a well-recognized responsibility to maintain free speech protections on campus, that duty coexists with a responsibility to protect against racist provocations. Striking this balance can be challenging, but that’s not an excuse for inaction on the broad list of demands outlined by the students.
For instance, UW officials can move the campus in the right direction by responding to the call from the Blk Pwr Coalition for enhanced programming to promote diversity, equity and inclusion. Expanded campuswide educational initiatives for current and incoming students should be designed — with input from students and faculty — to open up and advance discussions about the importance of preventing racial bias incidents.
Diversity, equity and inclusion programs won’t solve all the problems on the UW campus. But they have a vital role to play in making the campus safer and more welcoming for students of color. Indeed, if recent events have taught us anything, it is that the programs are needed now, more than ever.
Unfortunately, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, decided last week to declare war on these programs. Vos’s timing could not have been worse, and his thinking could not have been more wrongheaded.
Even as students were making well-reasoned demands for enhanced diversity, equity and inclusion programs, Vos was pressuring UW-Madison and other schools in the UW System to zero out funding that currently supports such programs. If money is not reallocated from these initiatives, Vos threatened to cut overall funding for the System.
Vos claimed that diversity programs — which he says cost $16 million each year — are making the state’s universities into “institutions of indoctrination.”
"The offices are teaching students to view the world entirely through the lens of race, which only grows the racial divide," argued the speaker.
He’s wrong.
Diversity, equity and inclusion programs seek to realize the full promise of universities by assuring that students, staffers and faculty members from all backgrounds are given every opportunity to realize their potential, in academic settings and in life. As the UW–Madison School of Education explained, these programs seek to promote equity and inclusion “by reducing barriers to access; increasing the demographic diversity of our faculty, staff, and students; and encouraging scholarship, teaching, and service that embraces and engages the full measure of the diversity of our society.”
That’s hardly a radical construct. In fact, that is precisely what a modern university should be doing.
Students are simply demanding that UW-Madison do more in this regard, which makes sense — not just because of the controversy involving the racist video but because of the need for the school to do more to recruit and retain top students and faculty members.
Eliminating diversity, equity and inclusion programs, as Vos proposes to do, would make the UW-Madison and other UW System schools outliers at a time when they should be leaders.
If Vos wants Wisconsin to be on the cutting edge of achievement and innovation when it comes to higher education — as we certainly hope he does — the speaker and his colleagues should use the state’s massive budget surplus to steer more resources toward the UW System. That will give our universities the freedom and flexibility they need to educate all students, conduct vital research and serve the whole of the state via the Wisconsin Idea agenda that for more than a century has addressed challenges facing Wisconsinites and their communities.
Some of that funding should go to expanding diversity, equity and inclusion programs because they represent a smart investment in the future of the UW System.
Instead of rejecting the demands of UW students, Robin Vos should be heeding their wise counsel. The speaker may not agree with every recommendation, but he should recognize that diversity, equity and inclusion programs are not the problem. They’re a part of the solution.