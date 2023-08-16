Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is a scared and desperate man. He knows that the Republican legislative majorities that allow him to remain in power are not based on popular support, but rather on the radical gerrymandering of the districts that elect members of the state Assembly and Senate. That’s why he is threatening to impeach newly elected state Supreme Court Justice Janet Protasiewicz.
Elected with a landslide majority in April, Justice Protasiewicz has joined a new liberal majority on the high court that recognizes its duty to promote both the rule of law and representative democracy in Wisconsin. That terrifies Vos because, if Wisconsin has fair maps and fair elections, he is fairly certain to be out of a job>
So the speaker is pressuring Justice Protasiewicz to recuse herself from court cases that might overturn gerrymandered maps and clear the way for reasonable lines to be drawn.
What is Vos’ complaint? During the 2023 Supreme Court campaign, Protasiewicz acknowledged that the legislative maps are “rigged.” To Vos’ view, that shows bias.
In a radio interview last week, he claimed that, “You cannot have a judge who said, you know, the maps are rigged because she bought into the argument that that's why we're winning elections, not the quality of our candidates, and then she sits on that trial acting like she's gonna listen and hear both sides fairly — that just can't happen.”
The problem with Vos’ “logic” is that Justice Protasiewicz did nothing wrong. She simply stated a fact. The maps are rigged. That’s been recognized by analysts in Wisconsin and nationally. Indeed, research by Chris Warshaw, an associate professor of political science at George Washington University, has established that the Assembly maps that Republicans drew in 2011 — and that have kept Vos in power — were, according to Wisconsin Watch reporting of Warshaw’s data, “the most skewed toward Republicans in the country over the next five elections.”
Instead of rejecting the gerrymandered maps after the 2020 Census, the state Supreme Court — which was then composed of a 4-3 right-wing majority that was closely aligned with the Republicans — effectively locked in the GOP advantage.
Despite what Vos and his allies may claim, University of Wisconsin-Madison political science professor Ken Mayer says, “there is no empirical doubt that this remains the most gerrymandered state in the country.”
So now, in order to prevent the new majority on the court from addressing a democracy crisis, Vos is arguing that Justice Protasiewicz can’t participate in cases involving gerrymandered maps that she — and every other honest observer — recognizes as rigged.
What Vos is proposing is as absurd as it is lawless.
Were Justice Protasiewicz to recuse herself, in order to prevent Vos from going through with his impeachment threat, she would be disrupting the court’s legitimate and necessary processes in order to gain the benefit — job security — that Vos is effectively offering.
Protasiewicz can’t do that. It would be unethical. It would also represent a rejection of the will of the people of Wisconsin, who elected her by more than 200,000 votes.
She has done nothing wrong. Vos, on the other hand, has abused his position in order to try to intimidate a justice of the Wisconsin Supreme Court. He has done so for one purpose, and that is to maintain the political power he so enjoys wielding.
This abuse ought to disqualify Robin Vos, on ethical grounds, from continuing to serve as Assembly speaker. Unfortunately, under Vos, the Legislature has no respect for ethics — or for democracy.