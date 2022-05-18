Republican lieutenant governor candidate Will Martin is a smart, experienced bureaucrat who served in the administrations of former Republican Govs. Tommy Thompson and Scott Walker. He knows his way around state government and the private sector. So we have to take him seriously when he says that he wants to eliminate the Department of Public Instruction and the elected office of state superintendent.
But the proposal by Williams makes absolutely no sense.
Last week, the candidate announced, “I am calling for dismantling DPI and replacing it with a more accountable Department of Education reporting directly to the Governor.”
But how would the appointed ally of a partisan politician be more accountable than an educator who is elected by parents, grandparents and other Wisconsinites who actually care about public education?
The answer is that replacing the elected superintendent position with one filled by a crony of the governor would do absolutely nothing to increase accountability for a position that oversees the state’s 421 public school districts and has a two-year budget of roughly $16 billion. A gubernatorial appointee would be just another functionary doing the bidding of the political boss.
So is Williams the only Republican proposing to push parents out of the process? Not at all. Just last fall, state Sen. Roger Roth, R- Appleton, and state Rep. Shae Sortwell, R-Two Rivers, proposed the elimination of the elected state superintendent job — along with the positions of state treasurer and secretary of state.
Why do Republicans want to take away the ability of parents to have a direct say in the choice of the individual who oversees education in Wisconsin?
The answer is clear enough.
Republicans don’t like the superintendents that are chosen by the voters.
For decades now, Wisconsinites have elected experienced educators to serve as state superintendent of public instruction.
The current superintendent is Jill Underly, a former high school social studies teacher who was the administrator for the Pecatonica Area School District before she was elected to the statewide post in 2021. Republicans backed Underly’s opponent, Jill Kerr, but voters did not.
The same thing happened in 2017, when Republicans backed a challenger to then DPI superintendent and now Gov. Tony Evers. And in 2013, 2009, 2005, 2001, 1997, 1993, 1989, 1985 and 1981. For more than 40 years, when voters have been given a chance to choose as their elected superintendent an experienced educator with a commitment to public education or a Republican-aligned candidate who supports the voucher and privatization schemes favored by charlatans such as former U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, the voters have chosen the veteran educator.
Wisconsinites have left no doubt about their commitment public education, and about their desire to have a state superintendent who shares that commitment.
So now, Republican politicians want to push parents out of the process.
As state Sen. Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee, said when Roth and Sortwell proposed to eliminate elections for the state’s top education job, their scheme is “Definitive proof that WI GOP legislators are anti-democracy."