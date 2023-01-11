In the 1960s, Wisconsin’s two most prominent elected officials were conservationists.
One of them, Gaylord Nelson, the state’s junior member of the United States Senate and the initiator of Earth Day, was a Democrat.
The other, Warren Knowles, the state’s three-term governor and a leading figure in efforts to make the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources a comprehensive resource management agency that puts an emphasis on protecting the environment, was a Republican.
Nelson and Knowles disagreed on plenty of issues. But they came together on the question of conservation.
In fact, when Nelson served as governor and Knowles as lieutenant governor back in the early 1960s — in the days before a constitutional change linked the two offices via partisan tickets — they worked to develop the original Outdoor Recreation Act Program (ORAP), which provided funding for acquisition of land for conservation purposes.
After Knowles took over as governor in 1965, he expanded ORAP funding so that more land could be acquired — especially in the lake country of northern Wisconsin.
So committed were these two remarkable governors to conservation that, in 1989, Republicans and Democrats initiated the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Program, a bold environmental conservation program that protects “our lakes and streams, conserves working forests, secures critical wildlife habitats, and provides countless opportunities for outdoor recreation both close to home and across Wisconsin.”
So successful and so popular has the Knowles-Nelson program become that polling now shows that nine out of 10 Wisconsinites support the stewardship initiative.
Unfortunately, while conservation remains a high priority for Wisconsinites, Republicans on the legislative Joint Finance Committee have raised objections to the largest land conservation effort in the state’s history. The objections, which could upend the project, are not just at odds with the state’s bipartisan commitment to conservation but with environmental and economic common sense.
At issue is the Pelican River Forest, a 70,000-acre reserve east of Rhinelander that was purchased in 2021 by the Conservation Fund, a national environmental group that says, “We make conservation work for America by creating solutions that make environmental and economic sense.” Since its founding, The Conservation Fund has protected 113,000 acres of Wisconsin forest and farmland.
The purchase of the Pelican River Forest was, the group explains, designed to safeguard the largest remaining unprotected block of privately owned forested land in the state.
“Our purchase and interim ownership of these lands, now referred to as Pelican River Forest, provides time to develop permanent conservation strategies that will preserve the forest, safeguard jobs, and provide public recreational access like hunting and fishing year-round," explains the Conservation Fund. "As part of our strategy, we ensure the land remains privately owned and on local tax rolls while it is managed to provide timber to local mills, safeguard water quality and protect wildlife habitat. This project is part of our Working Forest Fund — an innovative program dedicated to mitigating climate change, strengthening rural economies and protecting natural ecosystems through the permanent conservation of at-risk working forests across America.”
To make the initiative work, the state Department of Natural Resources helped the Conservation Fund secure easements for the property. In a key move, the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board agreed last year to support a $15.5 million conservation easement to preserve roughly 56,000 acres of the forest. As a Wisconsin Public Radio assessment reported, “The bulk of the easement would be funded by a $10.8 million federal forest legacy grant, but the state would also have to contribute funding.”
Unfortunately, legislative Republicans have a problem with that.
State Sen. Mary Felzkowski, R-Tomahawk, has raised objections to tapping roughly $4 million from the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Program to support the forest initiative.
"What's happening here is when we do a conservation easement on 56,000 acres, what that's basically saying is this land can never ever be developed into perpetuity," Felzkowski told WPR. "Forever is a very long time."
Felzkowski, who says other members of the Joint Finance Committee share her concerns, complains that northern Wisconsin already has substantial swathes of protected public lands and points out that some local government officials in the region worry about limits on future development.
But the Conservation Fund’s vision is a balanced one that the Joint Finance Committee has embraced in the past.
“Once the easements are sold to the state, the land will then be sold in large or small blocks to other buyers, who will have to agree to allow open access to the public for things such as hiking, hunting, and riding ATVs and snowmobiles,” explains a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel review of the project. "There will also be about 70 miles of roads throughout the property, which will be maintained by a $1 million grant.”
So development won’t be halted. It will simply be well-managed.
That’s good for northern Wisconsin and the whole of the state because, as the fund notes: “Well-managed forests, particularly in upper watersheds, are critical sources of clean water. The 68 miles of streams, 27,000 acres of forested wetlands and dozens of ponds within Pelican River Forest support good water quality in both the upper Great Lakes and Mississippi River watersheds, so important to the health of the communities nearby. Water-based recreation, like boating and angling contributes a significant amount of the nearly $8 billion annually economic impact of outdoor recreation throughout Wisconsin. In addition, our efforts to ensure this large landscape remains forested and continues to be sustainably managed as working timberland will support Wisconsin’s forest products industry, which provides more than 63,500 full and part-time jobs and generates nearly $25 billion annually in economic output.”
Legislative Republicans should honor the legacy of Warren Knowles and do what’s best for Wisconsin by supporting the Pelican River Forest project.