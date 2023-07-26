The 2023 Wisconsin Supreme Court election was a referendum on the antidemocratic actions of the court’s Republican-aligned, right-wing majority. And the signal sent by state voters could not have been clearer. They overwhelmingly endorsed the candidacy of Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Janet Protasiewicz, who said from the start that her campaign was about “bringing common sense back to our Supreme Court … getting rid of the extremism, getting rid of the partisanship.”
Protasiewicz’s election took control of the court out of the hands of the extremists and created a 4-3 mainstream majority that will also include Justices Ann Walsh Bradley, Rebecca Dallet and Jill Karofsky. A fifth justice, Brian Hagedorn, an appointee of former Republican Gov. Scott Walker, is identified as a conservative but sometimes sides with more progressive justices.
With Protasiewicz’ swearing in on Aug. 1, the new majority will have its work cut out for it after more than a decade of right-wing judicial activism that has seen the court intervene again and again on behalf of Republican politicians. There’s no question that the former majority tipped the balance toward extreme positions that were at odds with the rule of law and out of synch with Wisconsin economic and social values.
But where the right-wing majority did especially egregious damage to the state was with rulings that undermined voting rights and democracy. The new court majority will have an opportunity to address these issues, and it should not hesitate to do so.
At the top of the list, we hope, will be challenges to the state’s radically gerrymandered election maps. Gerrymandering has allowed Republicans to maintain overwhelming majorities in both chambers of the state Legislature, despite the fact that Democrats and progressives running in nonpartisan contests have over the past six years won two statewide gubernatorial races, two statewide contests for attorney general and three statewide elections for the Supreme Court. And, of course, Democrat Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential race — despite the “Big Lie” claims of defeated former President Donald Trump.
Wisconsin needs fair maps that will allow voters to choose a legislature that reflects their values, and the new court majority has the power to draw just such maps. The justices who make up the new majority should exercise that power because, as Protasiewicz bluntly declared during the spring campaign, “anybody with any sense knows our maps are rigged.”
Before her landslide election, Protasiewicz said, “I would anticipate that at some point, we'll be looking at those maps.” That point should come quickly, and without apology. Nothing less than the future of democracy in Wisconsin is at stake.
But gerrymandering is not the only democracy issue that the new court majority can and should address. There were plenty of examples of cases where the four conservatives on the high court chose extremism and partisanship over common sense. One of the most blatant instances came when the court declared that communities across the state could not use drop boxes to return their ballots before Election Day.
In a blatantly political decision, the conservative judicial activists ruled in 2022 that drop boxes — which began to be used on a widespread basis during the worst days of the coronavirus pandemic — could no longer be utilized. The ban was ordered despite the fact that Wisconsin statutes contain no restriction on drop boxes, and despite the fact that the state’s bipartisan elections commission had approved their use. By every indication, the Republican-aligned justices simply decided to bar their use because a fall election was approaching and they feared that making it easy to vote would lead to the sort of high turnout that is bad for Republicans.
The ban was aimed, in particular, at Madison, where the prospect of high turnouts — especially on the part of University of Wisconsin students — terrified GOP political operatives and their stooges on the court.
Forced to seal the drop boxes before fall elections for governor and other statewide posts, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway decided not to remove the city’s 14 boxes. Instead, the boxes were painted over with democracy-themed art — including a boldly displayed quote from Sojourner Truth that reads, “Truth is powerful and will prevail.”
Now, is the time for truth to prevail.
Two groups, Priorities USA and the Wisconsin Alliance for Retired Americans, have filed a lawsuit, which complains that the ruling forced the Wisconsin Elections Commission to place unreasonable burdens on Wisconsinites who have difficulties voting because of disabilities, inaccessible transportation and other challenges.
“Drop boxes allow absentee voters to return their ballots through a convenient, safe, and reliable method that ensures that they will be returned on time,” argues the lawsuit, which goes on to explain, “The court-imposed prohibition on drop boxes, by contrast, has contributed to voter disenfranchisement.”
The lawsuit requests a declaration that the high court’s ban on drop boxes was wrongly decided. It addition, it asks for a new ruling that nullifies a requirement that absentee voters have their ballot envelopes signed by witnesses, rejects a requirement that problems with absentee ballot envelopes be resolved by 8 p.m. on Election Day, and overturns an unconstitutional provision in state law that claims casting an absentee ballot “is a privilege exercised wholly outside the traditional safeguards of the polling place.”
This is exactly the sort of case that the new Supreme Court majority should embrace and resolve in favor of democracy. In doing so, the court will realize Justice Protasiewicz’ promise to bring common sense back to our Supreme Court.