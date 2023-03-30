After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned its historic ruling in the 1973 Roe v. Wade case last summer, reproductive rights issues have grown even more contentious in Wisconsin, where an 1849 ban on abortion is still on the books. Gov. Tony Evers proposed letting voters weigh in with a referendum vote on April 4. That was hardly a radical idea.
Yet legislative Republicans rejected the proposal to give voters a voice — even in an advisory capacity — on what is broadly recognized as one of the most consequential issues facing the state.
They were more than willing, however, to set up referendums on issues that they thought might help turn out their most ardent voters for the April 4 state Supreme Court election.
They added a vaguely worded advisory referendum that reads, “Shall able-bodied, childless adults be required to look for work in order to receive taxpayer-funded welfare benefits?” If implemented, this proposal would deny many Wisconsinites preventative health care under Wisconsin's BadgerCare Plus medical assistance program, and very possibly end up costing taxpayers more money.
Then there’s the reality that legally, the amendments would have no effect at all, according to the attorney general's office.
“A ‘yes’ vote on Question 3, the advisory referendum, would make no change to Wisconsin law," an analysis from the AG's office reads. "A ‘no’ vote on Question 3, the advisory referendum, also would make no change to Wisconsin law.”
The failure to provide voters with a clear question to consider is troublesome. So, too, is the prospect that a “yes” vote would very likely be interpreted by at least some legislators as an excuse to go to extremes when it comes to denying access to care. We recommend a “no” vote.
Of more consequence are two referendums that propose to amend the state constitution to give judges more flexibility when it comes to setting cash bail and other conditions for people accused of crimes. The questions talk about allowing judges to “impose on an accused person being released before conviction conditions that are designed to protect the community from serious harm” and “the need to protect the community from serious harm.”
But as a Wisconsin Public Radio assessment of the proposals noted, “That definition of serious harm would still need to be written into state law.” Republicans have proposed legislation under which “the umbrella of violent crime would extend to dozens of offenses ranging from homicide to sexual assault to burglary to violating a protection order.” While it’s likely that many Wisconsinites would be comfortable with an extended definition, others who are concerned about inequities associated with cash bail will be worry that it might be used more extensively and with fewer guidelines for judges.
Because there’s no real clarity on just how broad the definition might be, or whether legislators and the Evers administration can reach an agreement on the matter, this is another situation where voters are not being offered a clear sense of the issues they are being asked to decide.
Legislators should have sorted these questions out before proposing to amend the constitution. We recommend “no” votes on both amendments.