No one is ever going to accuse Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Bradley of being an impartial jurist. On a high court where conservative judicial advocates have for years sought to bend the rule of law to favor positions taken by Republican governors and legislators, Bradley has always stood out as the fiercely partisan justice.
She even goes after fellow conservatives for being insufficiently biased toward an extreme right-wing agenda on social issues — as happened in June when Bradley attacked Justice Brian Hagedorn after Hagedorn suggested that the court should endeavor to maintain judicial norms.
Bradley was one of several conservatives who wanted to bypass standard judicial processes and intervene in a case involving how school districts handle gender identity issues. Hagedorn, who was appointed to the court by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker and then elected to a 10-year term with strong conservative support, had argued that the court should, where possible, maintain predictable practices.
"When we allow the judicial process to operate as designed, we are far more likely to give the legal questions the kind of dispassionate attention they deserve,” wrote Hagedorn in a concurring opinion that joined an emerging court majority in rejecting Bradley’s judicial overreach.
While Hagedorn and other responsible jurists recognize that there can certainly be exceptions to the rule, especially when urgent matters arise, his point was well taken in this instance.
Yet Bradley lit into Hagedorn. What infuriated Bradley was Hagedorn’s suggestion in a concurring opinion that the conservative jurists who wanted to intervene appeared to be displaying “special solicitude” toward “certain litigants.”
The efforts by Bradley and other conservatives to abandon standard practices in order to grab a case that focused on a conservative hot-button issue left little doubt that Hagedorn’s assertion was sound. Still, Bradley lambasted her colleague with a complaint that tossed around accusations of “political lying” and griped: "An allegation of judicial bias is a serious charge for which Justice Hagedorn offers no evidence. Such accusations increasingly permeate a biased media, propounded by political partisans bent on tearing down the judiciary as an institution whenever a court reaches outcomes disfavored by the progressive political movement,"
Bradley, who was rejecting judicial norms, did not see the irony of accusing a justice who sought to maintain those norms of lining up with “political partisans bent on tearing down the judiciary as an institution.” Her argument was absurd on its face. Yet she pursued it with abandon because, by all evidence, Bradley is so determined to achieve her partisan and ideological goals that she does not notice when she is making a fool of herself.
That has been obvious in recent weeks as Bradley joined a campaign by extreme right-wingers to get newly elected Justice Janet Protasiewicz to recuse herself from cases involving the partisan gerrymandering of legislative district maps. During the campaign that saw her elected to the high court, Protasiewicz said that the maps were “rigged.”
That was an undebatable point. They are rigged, as is regularly confirmed by election results in which Democrats win comfortable majorities in statewide contests but lose two-thirds of legislative seats. Voters approved of Protasiewicz’s honest statement of the facts and elected her to the court with a margin of more than 200,000 votes.
But now Republicans such as Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, are trying to intimidate Protasiewicz into recusing herself from cases involving the gerrymandered maps — going so far as to threaten to impeach her if she does not step aside. Vos is playing politics, as he always does. What’s amazing is the extent to which Bradley is playing along with Vos. In a dissent from a ruling by the court majority in a case related to the gerrymandering issue, Bradley complained that, “Protasiewicz has not recused herself from the case.”
Bradley’s hypocrisy, and her dishonestly, was writ large across that dissent from the court’s August decision to order the Wisconsin Elections Commission to respond to petitions filed by groups seeking to address gerrymandering. First off, the justice wanted to intervene in a case involving schools and gender identity issues, which was not particularly pressing. Now she's arguing against intervening in a case involving gerrymandered maps, which is far more urgent because the 2024 election cycle is rapidly approaching.
But that wasn’t the height of Bradley’s hypocrisy.
What really stood out was the justice’s suggestion that Protasiewicz should recuse herself from the matter because of her past statements and because she received campaign support from Democrats. As Badger Project journalist Peter Cameron explained in an investigative report published last week by The Capital Times, Bradley’s call for a Protasiewicz recusal “left out a relevant nugget of information: Bradley voted against a rule that would have forced the state high court justices to recuse themselves in cases involving their campaign donors.”
Just six years ago, a group of retired jurists asked the Supreme Court to ban justices from deciding cases involving their campaign donors.
“At the time, a 5-2 conservative majority controlled the court. Bradley joined her right-wing colleagues, which included current Chief Justice Annette Ziegler, to kill the proposed recusal rule,” noted Cameron. “The petition ‘asks us to infringe the First Amendment rights of the people of Wisconsin who wish to participate in judicial elections, either through supporting a candidate directly or speaking out on issues in a judicial race,’ Bradley wrote in her opinion. ‘The people of Wisconsin, like everybody else in this country, have a First Amendment right to do that. They have a First Amendment right to speak out in favor of the judges they support, and in opposition to the judges they oppose, without being penalized for exercising their free speech rights. ... In my mind, this petition is somewhat shocking in its disregard for the Wisconsin Constitution and the United States Constitution, particularly the First Amendment.”
In other words, Bradley was against recusal before she was for recusal.