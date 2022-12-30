Lots of folks like to make donations to what they consider their favorite causes at the end of the year.
Community Shares of Wisconsin is often one of them.
Based in Madison, CSW actually began as the first social justice fund in the nation. Its original founders in 1971 included antiwar activists and UW students who came together to raise bail money for protesters during the height of the UW demonstrations against the war.
That early effort evolved into building a fund that would be self-supporting and able to give financial support to nonprofits with specific social and environmental justice goals.
A lot has changed in those 50-plus years. Today, Community Shares of Wisconsin offers the choice of supporting nearly 70 local nonprofits working on voting rights, healthy food systems, criminal justice reform, housing advocacy, environmental protection and much more. The Progressive Magazine is one of the members, and so are the Citizens Utility Board, Clean Wisconsin, the Bayview Foundation, the Audubon Society and the NAACP of Dane County.
Several Madison-area businesses now include Community Shares in their employee payroll deduction options and encourage their workers to make regular gifts to Community Shares.
Individuals can also contribute at CSW's website.
This would be a good time to help this worthy cause as we head into 2023.