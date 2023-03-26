Amid all the hyperbole and disinformation, all the charges and countercharges, all the attack ads and smears circulating in the most expensive state Supreme Court race in history, it is easy to lose sight of what this amplified contest is all about.
So let’s turn off the television sets, look up from our phones and pause for a moment to consider the decision that Wisconsinites will be asked to make on April 4. Because Wisconsin elects its Supreme Court justices — as opposed to appointing them, as happens at the national level and in a number of other states — voters will fill a seat on the state’s highest court for a 10-year term.
Between now and 2033, the justice who is elected this spring will deal with hundreds of cases involving civil rights, civil liberties, the fairness of our elections, the character of state government and the balance of power between corporate power and working families.
What voters should be looking for is a justice who “gets” Wisconsin, who understands that this great state — for all the outside pressure to change it — is a distinct place, with distinct values. They should also be looking for a jurist with the experience, integrity and temperament to help form a high-court majority that rejects the judicial activism of partisans who are in the pocket of special interests that would undermine those values in pursuit of a rigid ideological agenda.
Of the two candidates who are running for the open seat on the court that will be filled on April 4, only one meets the standard that Wisconsinites have a right to expect, and that is Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Janet Protasiewicz.
Unlike her opponent — who was born in California, raised in Colorado and took a law degree from Christian Broadcast Network University School of Law in Virginia — Protasiewicz has deep roots in the working-class neighborhoods of Milwaukee. She worked as a waitress to pay her way through UW-Milwaukee and Marquette University Law School and then joined the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office.
As a prosecutor, Protasiewicz tried every sort of case, and did so with distinction — successfully trying cases before the Supreme Court and earning a reputation for her legal skills and work ethic. While her opponent, Dan Kelly, was in the employ of right-wing interests that advanced rigid ideological and partisan agendas, Protasiewicz was serving the public interest. In so doing, she gained the knowledge and skills that prepared her to be a judge.
Voters recognized that fact in 2014 when they elected Protasiewicz to the circuit court bench in the state’s largest county. There, she oversaw the toughest cases, earning the respect of her colleagues, prosecutors and defense lawyers — and the voters who reelected her in 2020. In contrast, her opponent has never been elected to a judicial post. A political ally of former Gov. Scott Walker, Kelly was appointed to the high court by Walker and then removed from that position by the voters in 2020. He then went to work for the Republican Party, which was scheming to overturn the results of that year’s presidential election.
The contrast could not be more clear. Indeed, when members of the Milwaukee Bar Association were asked to assess the candidates, 81% said Protasiewicz was qualified to serve on the state’s highest court bench. Only 23% said Kelly was prepared to do the job.
The reality that voters need to recognize as they cast their ballots on April 4 is that there is only one qualified candidate running for the state Supreme Court this year, and that is Judge Janet Protasiewicz.