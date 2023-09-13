Robin Vos is not a lawyer. He’s a politician. And like Donald Trump, the leader of his Republican Party, he is obsessed with mangling election rules to secure power. Like Trump, Vos has adopted a by-any-means-necessary approach to this pursuit.
But just as Trump has been tripped up by the courts, so the powerful speaker of the Wisconsin Assembly will be tripped up by the judiciary. And the U.S. Constitution.
Vos is conniving to save his speakership by impeaching the Wisconsin Supreme Court justice who might cast the deciding vote to upend the radically gerrymandered maps that give Republicans control of the state Assembly and Senate.
In recent weeks, Vos has openly threatened to launch a formal impeachment process targeting newly elected Supreme Court Justice Janet Protasiewicz because she acknowledged during her spring election campaign — which she won by a landslide margin of over 200,000 votes — that she shared the broadly held view that Wisconsin's electoral maps are “rigged.”
Protasiewicz was not discussing a case that was before the court. She was simply offering her perspective, which was in the mainstream of popular discourse and which, as it turned out, had great appeal to the voters of Wisconsin.
The electorate wanted a justice who was honest and forthright, and with her discussion of the rigged maps and other issues Protasiewicz met that standard.
But Vos and his lieutenants suggest that her statements represent a corruption of standards that should disqualify her from hearing and deciding cases regarding the maps. The Wisconsin Judicial Commission has rejected the suggestion that Protasiewicz did anything wrong, and at least one Republican legislator — Jefferson’s Scott Johnson — says he will oppose any effort to impeach the justice. “I was one of the 1,839,656 voters who cast a ballot in the Supreme Court race. The end result was Janet Protasiewicz winning the race,” says Johnson. “The people spoke.”
Johnson explains, “The people of Wisconsin have historically shown that they do not support uprooting a duly elected official on the sheer basis of political disagreement.”
He adds, “Our court has shifted in a new direction, which is the consequence of an election.”
Johnson’s assessment is the right one, and Vos and his lieutenants should accept it — not merely out of respect for the voters and for the election process, but for the federal Constitution.
The First Amendment to that document provides the ultimate smack-down to Vos’ scheming with its sweeping rejection of policies and actions abridging freedom of speech. That guarantee of the right to express opinions has to apply to judicial candidates, and to members of the judiciary — including Protasiewicz. Impeaching her for something she said during the 2023 campaign would deny her an essential right as a U.S. citizen, just as it would deny Wisconsinites their right to elect the jurists of their choice.
Who says? Justice Antonin Scalia, the late constitutive legal scholar who became the intellectual anchor of the court’s conservative wing after his appointment by Ronald Reagan in 1986.
In the 2002 case of the Republican Party of Minnesota v. White, the nation’s high court weighed the question of whether states could punish judicial candidates for announcing their views on disputed legal or political issues. A conservative contender for the Minnesota state Supreme Court argued that the so-called “announcement clause” violated his free speech rights under the First Amendment. Writing for the Supreme Court majority, Scalia concluded that the candidate was right, and that disciplining a judicial contender for stating his or her views was an absolute affront to the U.S. Constitution.
“(The) notion that the special context of electioneering justifies an abridgment of the right to speak out on disputed issues sets our First Amendment jurisprudence on its head,” argued Scalia in an opinion that cited longstanding and extensive precedents, and which established that “‘debate on the qualifications of candidates’ is ‘at the core of our electoral process and of the First Amendment freedoms.’”
Quoting from the court’s ruling in its landmark Wood v. Georgia decision from 1962, Scalia pointed to the precedent that says, "The role that elected officials play in our society makes it all the more imperative that they be allowed freely to express themselves on matters.” And he concluded, “We have never allowed the government to prohibit candidates from communicating relevant information to voters during an election.”
Robin Vos may want to assert his power, citing his convoluted interpretation of what is allowed under the Wisconsin constitution. But the speaker’s position, which is motivated entirely by personal and political self-service rather than any constitutional or legal standard, is radically at odds with the interpretation of the U.S. Constitution that Scalia laid down more than 20 years ago and that has clearly and logically stood the test of time.
If Robin Vos pursues his impeachment fantasy with the goal of punishing Protasiewicz for stating her very mainstream and very sensible views as a candidate, he will run up against basic premises of the American experiment that are outlined in the U.S. Constitution.
And also against the understanding of that document as framed by Justice Antonin Scalia when he argued on behalf of the U.S. Supreme Court that “prohibiting candidates for judicial election from announcing their views on disputed legal and political issues violates the First Amendment.”