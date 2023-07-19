The vast majority of House Democrats just voted against the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act, the omnibus legislation that establishes policies for the Pentagon and allocates the money to pay for them.
And rightly so. This NDAA is the most expensive in American history, with a price tag of almost $900 billion. Worse still is what’s in it. The document, as it was presented to the House last week, features a litany of socially conservative dogma that threatens to undermine the cohesiveness of the military. Instead of worrying about how best to defend the United States and to do right by members of the military services and their families the Republicans who control the chamber bowed to extreme right-wing members of their caucus and drafted legislation that promotes division and discrimination, rejects science and plays politics with national security.
"Extreme MAGA Republicans have chosen to hijack the historically bipartisan National Defense Authorization Act to continue attacking reproductive freedom and jamming their right-wing ideology down the throats of the American people," read a statement from House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, Democratic whip Katherine Clark and caucus chair Pete Aguilar. "House Republicans have turned what should be a meaningful investment in our men and women in uniform into an extreme and reckless legislative joyride."
The leaders focused on some of the fundamental flaws in the NDAA, which passed on a very-nearly party line vote of 219 (215 Republicans and four Democrats) to 210 (206 Democrats and four Republicans). And there were plenty to be concerned about, including language that:
• Gives up on the fight to end discrimination by shuttering the Pentagon's offices of diversity, equity and inclusion.
• Interferes with the right to choose by preventing the Department of Defense from reimbursing expenses related to abortion services.
• Bullies transgender service members by prohibiting military health care plans from covering the costs of gender reassignment surgeries and hormone treatments.
• Bans books by barring the Department of Defense from purchasing texts that Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colorado, identifies as containing "pornographic material" or espousing "radical gender ideology.”
"All this bill does is weaken our country,” warned Rep. Adam Smith, the Washington Democrat who serves as the ranking member of the House Armed Services Committee. ”It weakens our ability to respect all of the people who should be allowed not just to serve, but to serve with an equal chance at advancement.”
That alone was a sound enough reason for opposing the NDAA, as did Wisconsin Democrats Mark Pocan, D-town of Vermont, and Gwen Moore, D-Milwaukee. (Wisconsin’s five Republican representatives — Mike Gallagher, Glenn Grothman, Brian Steil, Scott Fitzgerald, Tom Tiffany and Derrick Van Orden — all voted “yes" for right-wing social engineering, dramatically increased spending and virtually no accountability.
Pocan went a step further, however, offering an equally important reason for opposing the measure: It’s way too expensive.
With an $886 billion price tag, the NDAA eats up a huge portion of overall federal spending, taking money away from vital domestic initiatives such as strengthening Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid, expanding access to education and addressing child poverty.
Pocan proposed an amendment to “cut the overall Pentagon budget by $100 billion, a fraction of the overall budget that could help address domestic priorities like housing, education, affordable health care and more.” That was a modest step toward fiscal responsibility and accountability at a time when, as U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee, D-California, notes, the Department of Defense keeps failing audits.
Pocan and Lee co-chair the Defense Spending Reduction Caucus, and they are especially concerned about the fact that the new NDAA “actively blocks the Biden administration from retiring obsolete, costly, and unnecessary weapons systems.”
“The American people would be forgiven for believing this record-high funding is actually going to support service members or veterans. However, a significant percentage goes to pad the profits of the war industry,” noted Lee. “Since 2001, Pentagon spending has totaled more than $14 trillion, with between one-third and one-half going to military contractors — and much of it to just five major Pentagon firms. Weapons manufacturers have spent $2.5 billion on lobbying over the past two decades, employing more than one lobbyist for every member of Congress. Those contractors and lobbyists stand to make even more off of taxpayers this year.”
She adds: “Meanwhile, investments in domestic priorities, from education to housing to health care, are squeezed more than ever after Republicans forced draconian spending caps in exchange for not defaulting on the country’s debt. Our constituents are consistently told it costs too much to continue the Child Tax Credit to support families climbing out of poverty, to provide universal health care so people don’t continue to go bankrupt if they get sick, or to provide paid sick leave for every worker like the rest of our peer countries do.”
Pocan and Lee tried to get a debate going last week on all these issues. But they were blocked.
“My NDAA amendment to cut $100 billion from the Pentagon's bloated budget won't even be considered by House GOP leaders,” declared the frustrated Wisconsinite in the midst of the struggle. “By refusing to allow debate on our bloated defense budget, Republicans are giving an even bigger payday to the military-industrial complex, no questions asked. Shame.”
Shame, indeed.
Shame on House Republican leaders for blocking honest debate.
Shame on Wisconsin House members Gallagher, Grothman, Steil, Fitzgerald, Tiffany and Van Orden for backing this wrongheaded boondoggle.
But kudos to Gwen Moore and Mark Pocan for rejecting the discrimination, the divisiveness and the fiscal irresponsibility that warps the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act.