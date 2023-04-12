Madisonians voted overwhelmingly last Tuesday for a new approach to electing City Council members. This commonsense reform will maintain the current size of the 20-member council but stagger the terms of those who serve.
With an eye toward addressing the high level of turnover on the council and assuring that there will always be experienced members ends the current practice of having all seats filled in odd years. Under the new system, half the council members will be elected on odd years and the other half will be elected in even years.
We supported this change, as did 83% of Madison voters who cast ballots on April 4.
The new plan will go into effect with the municipal elections of 2025. That year, all seats will be up for grabs. In districts with even numbers, alders will be elected to one-year terms. They’ll run again for two-year terms in the even-numbered year of 2026. In districts with odd numbers, alders will be elected to two-year terms. They’ll run again in 2027. From there on out, 10 of the council’s 20 seats will be elected each spring.
So we share the confidence of Madison voters that robust representative democracy will be enhanced by this change.
But there is one more step the council can take to preserve and extend representative democracy in Madison.
When vacancies occur on the council, they are quickly filled by appointment. That’s good, as it maintains representation for city neighborhoods and keeps the council at full strength. But unelected council members should not serve for long periods of time.
With elections occurring every spring, it will now be possible to hold more special elections to fill seats that have been temporarily filled with appointed members.
As a compliment to these reforms, council members should also maintain outgoing Council President Keith Furman’s focus on assuring that new members of the council are provided with the support, training and mentorship they need to best serve their constituents and the whole of the city. “Typically, most freshmen will take time to learn the ropes, get acclimated and work on parochial district issues,” explains District 4 Alder Mike Verveer, the council’s longest-serving member who was reelected on April 4 in voting that saw eight new council members elected.
Some of the “newcomers” are veterans of the council and key city committees, including former Alder Marsha Rummel, who won a new term representing District 6. As Rummel says, her experience is “urgently needed.”
But so too are the fresh ideas of newly elected members such as MGR Govindarajan, a 21-year-old first-generation college student who will represent the UW-Madison campus area’s District 8, and Kristen Slack, a social work professor at UW-Madison who was elected by District 19 voters on the west side. Slack has some great ideas about using surveys to give alders a better sense of what their constituents and voters citywide are thinking about policy concerns that come before the council.
In our view, the combination of experienced members such as Verveer and Rummel with newcomers with innovative approaches, such as Govindarajan and Slack, serves the city best.