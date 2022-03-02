The finalists to serve as Madison’s next fire chief are outstanding. We have no doubts about the commitment of Assistant Fire Chief Scott Bavery, Assistant Fire Chief Tracy Burrus, EMS training and logistics division chief Chris Carbon and Lt. Theodore Higgins to serve the city and its people. In fact, it is a testament to the department that so many highly qualified candidates have stepped up as candidates for the top job.
What’s striking about this diverse group of finalists is that they reflect the many strengths of the department. But that is also what makes the selection process challenging. It’s going to be vital to get to know the candidates well, to understand their individual strengths, interests and agendas, before a choice is made by the city’s Police and Fire Commission.
For that reason, we were disappointed last week when the city’s human resources department told the candidates not to talk to the media.
“After the Cap Times spoke to all four finalists and conducted in-depth interviews with three of them, the city’s human resources department issued a notice to the finalists on Thursday asking them not to speak with media until after the interview process is complete, two sources confirmed,” wrote Capital Times reporter Allison Garfield. “The notice did not come from the PFC directly, one source explained, and said it was simply an ‘ask’ to ensure a fair process.”
Cap Times’ requests for more information on who sent the internal memo got no response from PFC members.
The attempt to clamp down on communications at precisely the point when the candidates should be sharing their ideas with the community goes against the stated goal of the PFC, which announced in a Feb. 18 statement, “The PFC utilized the community input received to date to inform all aspects of the search. The public is encouraged to provide input on the final candidates.”
Discouraging these able contenders for the top job in the fire department of Wisconsin’s second-largest city from talking to local media undermines the process — and ill serves finalists themselves. Media coverage of the finalists is needed to provide insight for the community, and to encourage broader engagement with the deliberations before and after the PFC conducts final interviews on March 8.
“It's unfortunate that anybody — whether it's the human resources office or someone else in city government or the PFC itself — would put any obstacles in the way of candidates … to talk to the media, to answer the questions that are presented to them,” says Bill Lueders, the president of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council. “That’s not a proper function for the agency. They should be conducting this search with a commitment to maximum transparency.”
While the message is that the PFC wants a fair process, Lueders argues, “I don't think it's fair at all. Transparency is an obligation that the fire chief is going to have to live with. It might as well be part of the process through which this person is hired.”
Precisely.
Whoever is chosen to serve as Madison’s next fire chief will be thrust into the spotlight. The new chief will be expected to communicate about complex and sometimes challenging events and issues. One of the many qualifications for the next fire chief has to be an ability to engage with the media and the community. And the best way to determine which of the candidates is best prepared to do that is by encouraging all the contenders to speak with reporters, as well as community groups that may have questions.
PFC members should recognize this reality and choose a more transparent course so that Madisonians can be well-informed and well-prepared for the March 14 session when the public can comment on fire chief finalists.