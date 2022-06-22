Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, the distinguished chair of the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol, refers to the insurrection that former President Donald Trump stirred up as “an attempted coup.”
That’s an accurate assessment of the effort by Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Unfortunately, Mike Gableman refuses to admit that the coup was averted.
The disgraced former state Supreme Court justice, who was until recently known for running one of the most racist statewide campaigns in Wisconsin history, continues to promote absurd fantasies about “election fraud” in an effort to advance Trump’s lost cause.
Gableman has always been a pathetic figure, and this latest chapter in his miserable attempt at a legal career would simply be a lamentable turn in his tragic tale. Except for one thing: He’s making the taxpayers of Wisconsin pay for his lunacy.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, hired Gableman last year to conduct a “review” of the 2020 election at the wildly inflated cost of $676,000. The former justice started pocketing $11,000 a month in taxpayer dollars, jetting around the country and hiring cronies to pursue the targets of his inquiry.
Gableman’s “Office of Special Counsel” project has missed deadlines, gotten mired in legal chaos and gone way over budget. By early June, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel had the cost of the inquiry pegged at $896,500. Few doubt that the price tag will eventually pass the $1 million mark — in no small part because the courthouse charlatan knows how to play on Vos’ fear of offending the hyper-sensitive Trump.
How much over $1 million remains to be seen. But it could be a lot, especially after Gableman's costly meltdown last week in a Dane County courtroom.
Circuit Court Judge Frank Remington, one of Wisconsin’s most respected jurists, found Gableman in contempt of court for failing to comply with an order to release records of the election inquiry. The Dane County judge called out the former justice’s buffoonery, declaring, “The circus Gableman created in the courtroom destroyed any sense of decorum and irreparably damaged the public’s perception of the judicial process.”
At one point, Gableman was literally impersonating Judge Remington, with a litany of sarcastic remarks intended to embarrass Christa Westerberg, a highly regarded lawyer for the group American Oversight, who was in the courtroom as part of an effort to enforce a measure of transparency with regard to the increasingly expensive election inquiry.
Describing Gableman’s offensive remarks regarding Westerberg as “disruptive” and “misogynistic,” Remington concluded that, “Gableman's demeaning conduct has discredited the profession and every other person sworn 'to commit themselves to live by the constitutional processes of our system.'”
Gableman’s case has been referred to the Office of Lawyer Regulation, which regulates the conduct of Wisconsin attorneys and has the power to suspend law licenses. But the controversy isn’t slowing Gableman down.
He remained unrepentant last week — even after Remington slapped a $2,000-a-day fine on the former justice for a “pattern of intentional disobedience” that extends from his refusal to cooperate with an open records request from American Oversight. In addition, Remington ordered the Office of Special Counsel to cover American Oversight’s fees and costs.
Gableman could face additional sanctions. And you can bet that he will find a way to sock the taxpayers for whatever fines and penalties he runs up. His contract with Vos contains a clause that pledges to “indemnify and hold harmless” the former justice and his associates for “any legal matters or challenges relating in any way to the discharge of the duties under this agreement.”
Vos should have fired Gableman months ago. But the Assembly speaker lacks the courage to do the right thing because that might offend Trump. So Gableman will keep grifting the taxpayers of Wisconsin for everything he can get.
The former justice may come off as delusional. But it’s hard to imagine that he is so off the rails that he does not know that his investigation is going nowhere. After all, Biden won Wisconsin by more than 20,000 votes at the end of a process that saw the vote count reviewed, certified, recounted, reviewed some more, certified again and approved by all the relevant courts.
Gableman is well aware that if he accepts reality, he won’t be able to keep dipping into the treasury for more money. So he is putting on a show for Trump and Trump’s minions.
He is threatening to try and jail local officials, even when they offer to cooperate with him. He is giving voice to fully-discredited conspiracy theories. He is appearing at rallies organized by cranks. He is refusing to cooperate with judicial orders. He is disrupting courtrooms. He is running up expensive fines.
And through it all he us pocketing hefty checks from the state’s accounts.
Mike Gableman’s behavior may be dismissed by some as laughable.
But to our view, there's nothing funny about his scheming to have Wisconsin taxpayers cover the mounting cost of his legal joyride.