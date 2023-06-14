Former Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney was a popular and effective law enforcement leader during the nearly 15 years that followed his election in 2006. His service saw the modernization of the sheriff’s office as Mahoney embraced new thinking and new approaches with regard to the work of deputies and jailers. He was not afraid to shake things up, to challenge the status quo and to find practical applications for cutting-edge research on criminal justice reform.
So it makes sense that Dane County Executive Joe Parisi has named Mahoney to serve as the interim director of Dane County’s new Department of Justice Reform.
The Dane County Board should move quickly to approve a contract for Mahoney so he can quickly get to work on launching the department.
Mahoney, who has more than 40 years of experience in law enforcement, has the stature that is needed to make this new initiative successful at a time when a rapidly growing county faces the complex task of maintaining public safety and promoting justice. His track record as sheriff, and in the private sector — where he has served for the past two years as director of strategy and support for protective services division of American Family Insurance — confirms that he is prepared to strike the right balances.
Mahoney recognizes, in particular, that there is much more work to be done to promote equity, fairness and alternatives to incarceration in Dane County.
“I can’t think of anyone better suited to help start up a brand new agency focused on the work Dave cared so deeply about when he served as our sheriff," says Parisi. "Dave is a well-respected community leader who brings people together, which is exactly what’s needed to pursue the next round of reforms in our criminal justice system.”
Parisi called Mahoney back into public service for the specific task of getting the new office — created in the 2023 Dane County budget to help lead the county’s ongoing work at reducing racial disparities and disproportionate incarceration in the criminal justice system — up and running.
Mahoney, who is expected to serve until early in 2024, knows the county, he knows the officials he will need to work with, he has strong ties to community leaders and constituencies that must be consulted, and he is enthusiastic about the work ahead of him.
“I am excited to be rejoining our dedicated criminal justice partners, our sheriff, district attorney, chief judge and the Criminal Justice Council in implementing a data-driven plan for criminal justice reform,” says the former sheriff, who sees “the opportunity for continued progress and work that our citizens can be proud of implementing.”
In addition to clarifying the mission of the Department of Justice Reform and raising its profile in the community, one of Mahoney’s most important responsibilities will involve the search for a permanent director. The county plans to hire a national recruitment firm to identify candidates for the director’s role.
Mahoney won’t be a candidate for that position, but he will be an able interim leader during the search and an essential counselor for the person who ultimately takes over the directorship.