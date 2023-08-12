Madison's 12th District Ald. Amani Latimer Burris is asking her fellow City Council members to form a task force to study and offer solutions to the city's affordable housing dilemma.
She points out that the city studies a lot of things, but she's concerned that not enough attention is being paid to the soaring increase in the cost of renting apartments in the city. She is suggesting that a task force, limited to a one-year study, could bring together developers, neighborhood groups and other community organizations for ideas.
Under her plan the task force would invite the managers and developers of successful low- to moderate-income and starter housing to explain how they are able to keep costs down and perhaps offer suggestions on how the city could help.
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway has suggested that the task force idea isn't the best way to address the issue.
"We are already doing a lot of the work that the resolution suggests, and staff are in discussion with several other (council members) about doing even more through the Housing Strategy Committee," she told the Wisconsin State Journal.
The alder, though, believes more can be done. The task force, she said, would also talk to developers, major employers and others about ideas like partnerships that could include employers building units for their employees at reduced rents.
We don't see any downside to Latimer Burris' resolution that will be taken up by the council on Sept. 7. It can never hurt to involve as many interested parties as possible in coming up with ideas on how to address a problem that is perplexing cities across the country.
If it helps Madison get ahead of the curve, so much the better. At least it's worth a try.