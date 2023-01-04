The antidemocratic forces that had taken over the once-honorable Republican Party of Wisconsin decided before the 2022 election that the best way for them to prevail in statewide contests — especially in the critical race for governor — was to make it hard for people in Madison to vote.
They picked as their target the drop boxes where voters were permitted in previous elections to deliver their absentee ballots. Specially designed with a minimum of ¼-inch steel and seams fully welded to prevent damage and tampering, the drop boxes were located in front of fire stations in neighborhoods throughout the city with one purpose and one purpose only: to make voting more convenient.
The Republicans, and their allies in the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty (WILL), sought to ban the city’s use of the drop boxes with one purpose and one purpose only: to make voting less convenient.
When a lawsuit filed by WILL placed the issue before the Wisconsin Supreme Court, the decision in the case was a foregone conclusion.
The four hyperpartisan right-wing judicial activists who make up the high court’s majority blocked the use of drop boxes with a typically convoluted ruling that required voters to deliver absentee ballots to a municipal clerk’s office while failing to say whether the ruling applied to voting by mail.
“I don't know what the difference between a drop box and a blue mailbox are really. So it just seems sort of like a partisan effort," said Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell after the ruling by the high court. “From my point of view, there's nothing prohibiting drop boxes in the law. There's no accusation that anything happened with them. So I think it's just sort of a victim of our current environment."
McDonell was right. But that didn’t change the fact that the decision by the court put the drop boxes out of commission. The Madison boxes were sealed by city employees to prevent anyone from mistakenly casting a ballot.
That could have been that. But Madison officials decided to add a twist to the story.
The city partnered in October with artist Jenny Holzer — an internationally renowned creator of word installations that highlight messages and ideas in public spaces — to transform the decommissioned drop boxes into works of art.
Shrouded in black, the reimagined boxes featured a small explanation: “On July 8, 2022, the Wisconsin Supreme Court banned most absentee drop boxes in the state. This decision is a step backward in our efforts to make it easy, safe and secure for every eligible voter to cast their ballot.”
On the traffic-facing sides of the boxes, a quote from Sojourner Truth was added in bold type: “TRUTH IS POWERFUL AND WILL PREVAIL.”
“Holzer’s work is impactful, because it uses simple messages to engage the viewer and draw their attention to the topic at hand,” said city arts director Karin Wolf. “The artist uses this Sojourner Truth quote because it also conveys the importance of gender and racial equality in voting rights. It is my hope that this artwork will hearten and inspire people who see it, and encourage everyone to vote this fall.”
As it happened, voters were inspired.
In Madison, truth did prove to be powerful. And, for the most part, it prevailed.
Despite Republican efforts to suppress the vote, Madison turnout topped 80%, compared with 58% turnout statewide. While the state as a whole saw a slight drop in voter participation compared with the last midterm election, in 2018, turnout in Madison and Dane County was up. And it was even more overwhelmingly supportive of Democratic candidates than in the past.
Democratic statewide candidates won every Madison ward. And the percentages were epic — not just in Madison but across Dane County
Gov. Tony Evers took the county by a margin of 78.6 to 20.7 over Republican challenger Tim Michels. That was a significantly bigger win than Evers secured over former Gov. Scott Walker in 2018.
And Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes beat incumbent Republican Ron Johnson by a 77.1 to 22.7 margin in the county. Barnes actually secured 1,000 more votes than popular Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin got in 2018.
So banning the drop boxes did the Republicans no great benefit.
Perhaps this will be a lesson for them in 2023. We certainly hope so.
And if that does not prove to be the case, the shrouded drop boxes will serve as a reminder, in 2023 and beyond, that one party takes the side of truth, democracy and high voter turnout in Madison.
The other party, shamefully, does not.