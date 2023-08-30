The U.S. Supreme Court, with its landmark ruling in the 1964 New York Times Company v. Sullivan case, established clear protections for media outlets that are targeted by politicians who want to prevent a free press from holding them to account.
The court set a high bar for defamation and libel lawsuits — requiring proof of actual malice — and recognized in an historic opinion by Justice William Brennan that the United States has and must maintain “a profound national commitment to the principle that debate on public issues should be uninhibited, robust, and wide-open, and that it may well include vehement, caustic, and sometimes unpleasantly sharp attacks on government and public officials.”
Brennan cited one of his predecessors, Justice Louis Brandeis, who explained:
"Those who won our independence believed … that public discussion is a political duty, and that this should be a fundamental principle of the American government. They recognized the risks to which all human institutions are subject. But they knew that order cannot be secured merely through fear of punishment for its infraction; that it is hazardous to discourage thought, hope and imagination; that fear breeds repression; that repression breeds hate; that hate menaces stable government; that the path of safety lies in the opportunity to discuss freely supposed grievances and proposed remedies, and that the fitting remedy for evil counsels is good ones. Believing in the power of reason as applied through public discussion, they eschewed silence coerced by law — the argument of force in its worst form. Recognizing the occasional tyrannies of governing majorities, they amended the Constitution so that free speech and assembly should be guaranteed."
So vital to democracy was an unfettered free press that the court determined that, even in cases where statements might be defamatory or inaccurate, an elected official would have to prove that reporters and editors deliberately set out to produce a false impression — thus displaying “actual malice" — in order to successfully sue a news outlet.
Fifty years after the ruling came down the editorial board of the Times observed, “The ruling was revolutionary because the court for the first time rejected virtually any attempt to squelch criticism of public officials — even if false — as antithetical to 'the central meaning of the First Amendment.' Today, our understanding of freedom of the press comes in large part from the Sullivan case. Its core observations and principles remain unchallenged, even as the Internet has turned everyone into a worldwide publisher — capable of calling public officials instantly to account for their actions and also of ruining reputations with the click of a mouse.”
We recall this history because of recent complaints that state Sen. Cory Tomczyk, a Marathon County Republican, is abusing the legal system in a manner that could lead to the closure of a local publication that reported on a slur he is alleged to have made.
The Wausau Pilot and Review, a scrappy nonprofit news site that does a good job of covering Wausau and surrounding communities in Marathon County, reported in 2021 that Tomczyk used an anti-gay slur against a 13-year-old boy who testified during a county board meeting during which the board was considering a diversity and inclusion measure. As the Associated Press has noted in a widely circulated review of the legal wrangling in north central Wisconsin: “Tomczyk denied using the slur and sued the newspaper for defamation. In the course of that lawsuit, three people who were present at the meeting swore that they heard Tomczyk use the word. In a deposition, Tomczyk also admitted to having used the word on other occasions, The New York Times reported. A judge ultimately dismissed the case in April, saying Tomczyk had not proven that the paper defamed him.”
Yet Tomczyk is still pressing the case, launching an appeal that could bankrupt the Pilot and Review, which has already spent roughly $200,000 to defend itself. “He knows we’re a small news organization,” says Shereen Siewert, the founder and editor of the publication. “He knows we don’t have deep pockets and that continuing to fight this lawsuit is very damaging to us financially and could shut us down.”
Defenders of Freedom of the Press can support the Pilot and Review by contributing to its legal defense fund on the GoFundMe website.
They can also support legislative efforts to assure that the legal system will not be abused by politicians who seek to silence critics.
Last week, state Senate Democratic leader Melissa Agard, D-Madison, and state Rep. Jimmy Anderson, D-Fitchburg, introduced a bill to prevent baseless and frivolous lawsuits by politicians and other powerful figures who seek to silence or intimidate critics. Building on the example of 30 other states, which already have established protections from so-called strategic lawsuits against public participation (SLAPP), Agard says her legislation “honors the First Amendment and protects the media's ability to report on matters of public concern without undue legal pressure and extraordinary financial costs because of a meritless lawsuit.”
Agard, who has a long history of standing up for freedom of the press and the right to dissent, explains, “SLAPP lawsuits are a weapon used by the powerful and well-connected in an attempt to intimidate or censor critics, activists, journalists and others with a stifling financial burden. It is shameful that my Republican colleague State Senator Cory Tomczyk (R-Mosinee) has chosen to rely on this strategy in order to silence a local newspaper that reported his homophobic and inappropriate actions.”
This principled legislator is absolutely right when she says, “A strong, unfettered press is essential for a strong, healthy democracy and is crucial for maintaining a well-informed citizenry.”
Legislators, on both sides of the partisan aisle should embrace the legislation that Agard and Anderson have proposed.